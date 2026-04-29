TORONTO, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Global Asset Management (CIBC GAM) today announced the expansion of its target maturity bond funds with the launch of five new CIBC Investment Grade Bond Funds and two new laddered funds (CIBC 1-5 Year Laddered Investment Grade Bond Fund and CIBC 1-5 Year U.S. Laddered Investment Grade Bond Fund) – each available in Series A, Series F and Series O.

Additionally, all new funds offer ETF series units with the exception of the CIBC 1-5 Year U.S. Laddered Investment Grade Bond Fund. These ETF Series units have completed their initial offering and are now available for trading on Cboe Canada.

"Building on the success of our CIBC Investment Grade Bond Funds, we are pleased to expand our lineup of target maturity funds to help investors achieve their shorter-term savings goals," said Eric Bélanger, President and Chief Executive Officer, CIBC Global Asset Management. "The new CIBC 1-5 Year Laddered Investment Grade Bond Funds offer pre-built bond laddering, providing regular income and diversification without the need for reinvestment decisions."

The CIBC Investment Grade Bond Funds provide investors with diversified portfolios of Canadian-dollar or U.S.-dollar denominated investment grade corporate and/or government bonds, all maturing within their respective calendar year. The CIBC 1-5 Year Laddered Investment Grade Bond Funds offer exposure to investment grade bonds by investing in an equally weighted portfolio of five underlying funds, laddered across maturities of one to five years. Each laddered fund currently achieves this exposure by investing in units of the CIBC Investment Grade Bond Funds.

Please see below for further details about the ETF series:

Fund name ETF series ticker CIBC 2031 Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF series CTBG CIBC 2028 U.S. Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF series CTUF.U CIBC 2029 U.S. Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF series CTUG.U CIBC 2030 U.S. Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF series CTUH.U CIBC 2031 U.S. Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF series CTUI.U CIBC 1–5 Year Laddered Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF series CLBF

More details on the ETF Series and CIBC GAM's complete ETF line-up can be found on CIBC's ETF website.

A copy of the simplified prospectus of the Funds is available at: https://www.renaissanceinvestments.ca/reporting-governance/prospectus

The CIBC logo and "CIBC Global Asset Management" are trademarks of CIBC, used under license. CIBC Global Asset Management is a brand name under which CIBC Asset Management Inc. operates.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

About CIBC Global Asset Management

CIBC Global Asset Management (CIBC GAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, is one of Canada's largest asset managers. Established in 19721, CIBC GAM offers a broad range of investment solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, portfolio solutions, alternative investments, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. With teams across Canada and the US, CIBC GAM serves retail, high-net-worth and institutional clients in North America and institutional clients worldwide. As of December 31, 2025, CIBC GAM managed $398 billion in assets under management2. For more information, visit cibc.com/gam.

1CIBC Global Asset Management was founded in 1972 as TAL Global Asset Management Inc., a privately-owned investment manager. CIBC took an ownership stake in 1994, eventually assuming 100% in 2001

2Includes $58 billion in notional currency and $29 billion in third-party sub-advised assets. All figures in CAD. As at December 31, 2025.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Kira Smylie, CIBC Public Affairs, 416-980-2949 or [email protected]