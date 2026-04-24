CIBC Asset Management announces CIBC ETF cash distributions for April 2026 Français

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CIBC Asset Management Inc.

Apr 24, 2026, 08:30 ET

TORONTO, April 24, 2026 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. today announced the April 2026 cash distributions for CIBC ETFs and ETF Series of the CIBC Fixed Income Pools and CIBC Sustainable Investment Solutions.

Unitholders of record on April 30, 2026, will receive cash distributions payable on May 5, 2026. Details of the final "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

CIBC ETF

Ticker

Symbols

Exchange

Cash
Distribution

 Per Unit ($)

CIBC Active Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF

CFRN

TSX

$0.050

CIBC Active Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

CACB

TSX

$0.073

CIBC Flexible Yield ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CFLX

TSX

$0.078

CIBC Conservative Fixed Income Pool - ETF Series

CCNS

TSX

$0.064

CIBC Core Fixed Income Pool - ETF Series

CCRE

TSX

$0.071

CIBC Core Plus Fixed Income Pool - ETF Series

CPLS

TSX

$0.079

CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF

CCBI

TSX

$0.050

CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CGBI

TSX

$0.045

CIBC Sustainable Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund - ETF Series

CSCP

CBOE

$0.054

CIBC Qx Canadian Low Volatility Dividend ETF

CQLC

CBOE

$0.071

CIBC Qx U.S. Low Volatility Dividend ETF

CQLU

CBOE

$0.036

CIBC Qx International Low Volatility Dividend ETF

CQLI

CBOE

$0.070

CIBC Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF

CSBI

TSX

$0.056

CIBC 2026 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series

CTBB

CBOE

$0.028

CIBC 2027 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series

CTBC

CBOE

$0.031

CIBC 2028 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series

CTBD

CBOE

$0.034

CIBC 2029 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series

CTBE

CBOE

$0.045

CIBC 2030 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series

CTBF

CBOE

$0.035

CIBC 2026 U.S. Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series (USD)*

CTUD.U

CBOE

$0.025

CIBC 2027 U.S. Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series (USD)*

CTUE.U

CBOE

$0.026

CIBC Premium Cash Management ETF

CCAD

TSX

$0.101

CIBC USD Premium Cash Management ETF (USD)*

CUSD.U

TSX

$0.160

CIBC Canadian Government Long-Term Bond ETF

CALB

TSX

$0.049

CIBC Income Advantage Fund - ETF Series

CCLO

CBOE

$0.081

CIBC Canadian Banks Covered Call ETF

CCCB

TSX

$0.130

CIBC Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF

CCDC

TSX

$0.130

CIBC US High Dividend Covered Call ETF

CUDC

TSX

$0.125

CIBC US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CUDC.F

TSX

$0.125

* Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for CUSD.U, CTUD.U, and CTUE.U

CIBC ETFs and the ETF Series of the CIBC Fixed Income Pools and CIBC Investment Grade Bond Funds are managed by CIBC Asset Management Inc., a subsidiary of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the CIBC ETFs prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. To obtain a copy, call 1-888-888-3863, ask your advisor or visit www.cibc.com/etfs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. CIBC ETFs are offered by registered dealers.

Morningstar® Global ex-Canada Core Bond Hedged CAD Index™, is a trademark or service mark of Morningstar, Inc., and has been licensed for use for certain purposes by CIBC Asset Management. CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD Hedged), is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged).

The FTSE Canada Short Term Bond Index™ and FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index™ are not in any way connected to or sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (collectively, the "LSE Group"). The LSE Group does not accept any liability whatsoever to any person arising out of the use of FTSE Canada Short Term Bond Index™ and FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index™ or the underlying data.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

About CIBC Asset Management

CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, provides a range of high-quality investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CAM's offerings include: a comprehensive platform of mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. CAM is one of Canada's largest asset management firms, with over $287 billion in assets under administration as of March 2026.

SOURCE CIBC Asset Management Inc.

For further information: Stephanie Marcus, CIBC Communications & Public Affairs, 416-643-6358 or [email protected]

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About CIBC CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 13 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers...

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