TORONTO, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) announced today that the nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated February 25, 2026 were elected as Directors of CIBC.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held earlier today at CIBC's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders are below.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following 13 nominees proposed by management was elected as a Director of CIBC:

Nominees VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD Ammar Aljoundi 453,220,520 99.50 % 2,275,018 0.50 % Michelle L. Collins 453,841,659 99.64 % 1,653,879 0.36 % Harry Culham 453,910,653 99.65 % 1,584,885 0.35 % Marianne Harrison 453,815,752 99.63 % 1,679,786 0.37 % Kevin J. Kelly 432,291,513 94.91 % 23,204,025 5.09 % Christine E. Larsen 450,248,563 98.85 % 5,246,975 1.15 % Mary Lou Maher 448,425,025 98.45 % 7,070,513 1.55 % William F. Morneau 448,171,756 98.39 % 7,323,782 1.61 % Mark W. Podlasly 453,698,275 99.61 % 1,797,263 0.39 % François L. Poirier 453,182,232 99.49 % 2,313,306 0.51 % Katharine B. Stevenson 436,651,225 95.86 % 18,844,313 4.14 % Martine Turcotte 445,384,946 97.78 % 10,110,592 2.22 % Barry L. Zubrow 452,207,218 99.28 % 3,288,320 0.72 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual and Special Meeting will be available shortly at https://www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/investor-relations/annual-meeting.html and will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada with offices in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at https://cibc.mediaroom.com/.

SOURCE CIBC - Investor Relations

For further information: Investor Relations: Jason Patchett, 416-980-8691, [email protected]; Investor & Financial Communications: Erica Belling, 416-594-7251, [email protected]