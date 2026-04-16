CIBC Announces Election of Directors at 2026 Annual and Special Meeting Français

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CIBC - Investor Relations

Apr 16, 2026, 18:10 ET

TORONTO, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) announced today that the nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated February 25, 2026 were elected as Directors of CIBC.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held earlier today at CIBC's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders are below.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following 13 nominees proposed by management was elected as a Director of CIBC:

Nominees

VOTES FOR

VOTES WITHHELD

Ammar Aljoundi

453,220,520

99.50 %

2,275,018

0.50 %

Michelle L. Collins

453,841,659

99.64 %

1,653,879

0.36 %

Harry Culham

453,910,653

99.65 %

1,584,885

0.35 %

Marianne Harrison

453,815,752

99.63 %

1,679,786

0.37 %

Kevin J. Kelly

432,291,513

94.91 %

23,204,025

5.09 %

Christine E. Larsen

450,248,563

98.85 %

5,246,975

1.15 %

Mary Lou Maher

448,425,025

98.45 %

7,070,513

1.55 %

William F. Morneau

448,171,756

98.39 %

7,323,782

1.61 %

Mark W. Podlasly

453,698,275

99.61 %

1,797,263

0.39 %

François L. Poirier

453,182,232

99.49 %

2,313,306

0.51 %

Katharine B. Stevenson

436,651,225

95.86 %

18,844,313

4.14 %

Martine Turcotte

445,384,946

97.78 %

10,110,592

2.22 %

Barry L. Zubrow

452,207,218

99.28 %

3,288,320

0.72 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual and Special Meeting will be available shortly at https://www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/investor-relations/annual-meeting.html  and will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada with offices in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at https://cibc.mediaroom.com/.

SOURCE CIBC - Investor Relations

For further information: Investor Relations: Jason Patchett, 416-980-8691, [email protected]; Investor & Financial Communications: Erica Belling, 416-594-7251, [email protected]

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CIBC - Investor Relations

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