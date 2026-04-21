Hon. Lisa Raitt appointed to Advisory Committee on Canada-U.S. Economic Relations

TORONTO, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced that the Hon. Lisa Raitt, Vice Chair, Office of the CEO, has been appointed to the Advisory Committee on Canada-U.S. Economic Relations by Prime Minister Mark Carney.

"I would like to congratulate Lisa on taking on this important role to support a more prosperous future for businesses and families on both sides of the border," said Harry Culham, President and CEO, CIBC. "Lisa's deep knowledge of Canada's strengths and opportunities, along with her experience working closely with our clients across North America and globally to plan for future growth, will serve her well as she assumes these additional responsibilities."

The advisory committee, comprised of leaders representing extensive experience in business, investment, trade, and labour, will serve as a forum for expertise and strategy on all aspects of the Canada-U.S. economic relationship. As both countries approach key trade negotiations, Lisa's insights from her experience in the public and private sectors will support mutually beneficial outcomes.

"We are at a pivotal moment for many clients in key sectors of our economy, with important trade negotiations between Canada and the United States ahead," added Mr. Culham. "Clients are looking for public and private sector partners to come together to promote stability and foster long-term prosperity. Lisa will continue to work closely with our clients to help them achieve their growth ambitions, while supporting broader efforts to strengthen Canada-U.S. relations."

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Mathieu Genest, CIBC, Public Affairs, 416-362-2877 / [email protected]