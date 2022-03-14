CIBC releases 2021 Sustainability Report Highlighting Progress in Driving Positive Change

TORONTO, March 14, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) CIBC today released its 2021 Sustainability Report, providing a summary of the bank's actions to tackle urgent sustainability challenges that people, communities and our planet are facing. The report shows how CIBC is providing meaningful support and leadership, from enabling the transition to a lower-carbon future to its investments in building a more equitable society.

"Our team of over 45,000 strong has never been more determined to do our part to realize our shared ambition for a more sustainable future," said Victor G. Dodig, CIBC President and CEO. "We believe that CIBC can make a positive impact in furthering sustainability by working together with our clients and all stakeholders to build on the momentum that's already gathering. Given the complexity of the challenges we all face, it's the power of innovation, inclusion, and collective action that will drive us forward."

CIBC continues to make progress in its sustainability efforts, applying industry-leading approaches to seize opportunities and manage risks in areas like sustainable finance, climate change, data ethics, and inclusion and diversity. The bank has also taken significant steps to enhance its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework. Anchored in our purpose to help make your ambition a reality, CIBC recently announced a refocused ESG strategy built around three pillars: accelerating climate action, creating access to opportunities, and building integrity and trust.

Our 2021 Sustainability Report highlights examples of CIBC's ambitions in action through collaboration with stakeholders to drive change and maximize impact.

"2021 was an inflection point for us," says Kikelomo Lawal, CIBC Executive Vice-President, Chief Legal Officer and Chair of the Senior Executive ESG Council. "We know that to further strengthen our focus and accelerate progress in an era where sustainable development has renewed urgency, we need to enhance structures, strategies and processes at CIBC. Doing so will continue to integrate our efforts and embed sustainability further into our business."

Key highlights from CIBC's 2021 Sustainability Report:

Accelerating climate action

20% reduction in absolute greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 & 2) from North American operations since 2018, and announced our net-zero ambition including financed emissions.

$34.9 billion in mobilization of sustainable financing in 2021– and doubled our sustainable finance mobilization target to $300 billion by 2030. (1)

in mobilization of sustainable financing in 2021– and doubled our sustainable finance mobilization target to by 2030. Top 10 in financing for the renewable energy industry across North America . (2)

. Ranked A- among the top-tier of global banks for climate actions by CDP.

Creating access to opportunities

38% women in Board-approved executive roles (global) and 23% visible minorities in Board-approved executive roles ( Canada ).

). Launched a new banking program for Black-owned businesses.

19% growth in our Indigenous commercial banking and wealth management businesses.

Formation of a Reconciliation Action Committee responsible for stewarding the company's Reconciliation Framework.

$133 million in corporate giving, corporate sponsorships and employee giving and fundraising across North America , including $70 million to CIBC Foundation, toward our target of $350 million between 2019 and 2023.

Building integrity and trust

Further improvement in our CIBC Enterprise Net Promoter Score, which measures the client experience.

New enterprise-wide ESG framework, supported by our Enterprise ESG team and new Senior Executive ESG Council, provides enhanced governance at all levels across CIBC.

Ranked among Canada's top corporate boards by The Globe and Mail.

CIBC's Sustainability Report (which includes its annual Public Accountability Statement) is aligned with international standards including the Global Reporting Initiative, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

For more details on our progress, please read CIBC's 2021 Sustainability Report and accompanying ESG Data Tables detailing the bank's six-year performance trends.

(1) Sustainable financing largely relates to client activities that support, but are not limited to, renewable and emission-free energy, energy efficiency, sustainable infrastructure, green buildings, sustainability-linked financings and green financial products. See pages 3 and 27 of our 2021 Sustainability Report for additional information.



(2) North American Renewables League Tables by Inframation for transactions that closed from January 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021.

