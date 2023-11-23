CIBC receives inaugural Indigenous Reconciliation award from Canadian federal Labour Program

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - CIBC today announced it has received the inaugural Indigenous Reconciliation award as part of the 2023 Employment Equity Achievement Awards (EEAA) organized by the Canadian federal Labour program.

This new category within the EEAA program recognizes employers who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to reconciliation with Indigenous peoples including outreach and partnerships with local Indigenous communities, innovative approaches to Indigenous recruitment, employee training programs on Indigenous reconciliation, as well as supporting engagement with Indigenous communities and stakeholders on employment equity.

"Our bank is committed to making meaningful change and supporting Indigenous team members, communities and leaders to build a more inclusive future. We are pleased to receive this recognition as part of our journey towards reconciliation, equity and inclusion," said Sandy Sharman, Group Head, People, Culture and Brand, CIBC. "While we have much to be proud of, there is still more we can and will do."

The award recognizes CIBC's action and impact in several areas, including:

The launch of CIBC's Reconciliation Framework, stewarded by the bank's Reconciliation Action Committee, help accelerate the bank's progress in supporting economic prosperity for Indigenous peoples through clear and measurable commitments and reporting.





Establishing goals to increase representation of Indigenous peoples across CIBC, including 2 per cent of executive roles in Canada held by Indigenous peoples by 2025 and 3 per cent of our workforce in Canada identifying as Indigenous peoples by 2024.





Opening the Legacy Space at CIBC SQUARE, which is dedicated to the shared history of Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples in Canada, as well as the importance of economic reconciliation.





Conducting employee training programs for Canadian team members to help expand understanding of the unique history of the Indigenous Peoples in Canada.





Partnering with the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) and Canadian Aboriginal Minority Supplier Council (CAMSC) to connect with Indigenous suppliers.





Providing scholarships, grants and/or internships to undergraduate students from under-represented communities in financial services, including Indigenous peoples.

CIBC was also recognized in the Outstanding Commitment to Employment Equity and Innovation categories.

