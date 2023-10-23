For the 6th time in the past 7 years, CIBC mobile platform rated best consumer banking mobile experience

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - CIBC has received the 2023 Mobile Banking Award by Surviscor Inc., a North American firm specializing in the analysis and ranking of Canadian digital customer experiences, ranking the highest among mobile banking apps offered by Canada's big banks.

"We are proud that our mobile banking app has once again been recognized as the highest ranked mobile banking experience among the big banks in Canada by Surviscor Inc.," said Michael Clabby, Executive Vice-President, Head of Digital, Data and Strategy, CIBC. "We put our clients at the centre of our thinking when it comes to delivering the best mobile experience which guides our decision making as we build new features and enable our clients to do more on their mobile device."

The Surviscor Canadian Mobile Banking Experience Review audits 24 Canadian digital banking firms including Canada's big banks, leading credit unions, popular neo (branchless) banks, and other firms that identify as a bank or a co-operative movement, each offering a banking platform designed to be used on a phone. The digital platforms are evaluated over five experience categories (pre-login experience, user experience, account information experience, transactional experience and mobile resources), using over 300 individual usage criteria and based on over 2500 objective questions per firm.

"CIBC should be commended not only for accepting ongoing challenges in an evolving landscape in consumer mobile-based banking expectations, but for demonstrating the ability to continually adapt its mobile platform to provide the best consumer banking mobile experience in six of the past seven years," said Glenn LaCoste, President and CEO of Surviscor Inc.

According to Surviscor, in 2023, the major Canadian banks have secured positions in the top eight of the overall rankings, but CIBC's commitment to innovation is continuing to position the bank as a dominant player in the industry. These reviews aim to guide customers in their choice of digital banking services ensuring they deliver their best in mobile banking.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 13 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada with offices in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at https://cibc.mediaroom.com/ .

About Surviscor Inc.

Surviscor is a North American leader in the analysis and ranking of Canadian digital customer experiences provided by service firms. Surviscor's popular digital brokerage and banking reviews are powered by its proprietary scorCard methodology, identifying the BEST and WORST digital customer experiences. All studies and analyses serve as industry benchmarks for consumers and industry participants by identifying digital offerings considered to be leading-edge as compared to the industry standard. For further information visit, http://www.surviscor.com

