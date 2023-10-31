CIBC ranked #1 in the J.D. Power 2023 Canada Small Business Banking Satisfaction Study

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - CIBC has received the highest score in customer satisfaction among the big 5 Canadian banks, according to the J.D. Power 2023 Canada Small Business Banking Satisfaction Study.

The study reflects feedback from more than 2,300 Canadian small business banking customers, and measures their experience with their bank's ability to meet their unique financial needs.

"We're proud to receive this recognition from our clients as we continue to help them achieve their ambitions," said Andrew Antoniadis, Senior Vice-President, Business Banking and Cash Management, CIBC. "Small businesses are an integral part of our economy and we know that this economic environment has been challenging for entrepreneurs and small business professionals. This recognition reflects our team's commitment to helping Canadian businesses continue to thrive."

J.D. Power's study measures overall satisfaction of small business clients across seven factors, with CIBC ranking the highest in the following key areas: Trust, People and Problem Resolution.

