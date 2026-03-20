TORONTO, March 20, 2026 /CNW/ - CIBC Private Banking has been named Canada's Best Private Bank 2026 by Euromoney.

Euromoney's Private Banking Awards recognize excellence in private banking and is the preeminent annual awards program of the worldwide private banking and wealth management industry.

"Our Private Banking team across Canada is dedicated to helping clients achieve their ambitions, through tailored liquidity advice and a long-term focus on their goals," said Jonathan Hass, Managing Director and Head, CIBC Private Banking. "We provide our clients with a highly connected, personalized experience through a robust network of specialists and full suite of solutions spanning Wealth, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets across North America."

Additional 2026 Euromoney Private Banking Awards awarded to CIBC Private Banking include:

Canada's Best for Client Service

Canada's Best for Ultra-High-Net-Worth (UHNW)

"We've invested in growing our Private Banking business in recent years and we're very pleased with the momentum we've built in attracting new client relationships and deepening existing ones," added Mr. Hass. "We are highly connected across our bank to put our clients' needs at the centre of our actions, and we're grateful for this external recognition that our offer is resonating with clients and across the market."

This award marks CIBC's third recognition within the last year as Canada's Best Private Bank, having previously been recognized by Global Finance and Global Banking & Finance Review.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Alexa Xuereb, CIBC Public Affairs, [email protected] or 416-784-7909