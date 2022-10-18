CIBC opens new flagship banking centre at CIBC SQUARE

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Clients, dignitaries and team members gathered this afternoon for the ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open CIBC's new state-of-the-art flagship banking centre in the heart of its global headquarters, CIBC SQUARE.

As a one-stop destination integrating personal banking, Imperial Service, business banking and private wealth management, the modern space is designed to support the needs of CIBC clients today and into the future.

Members of CIBC’s leadership team celebrate the opening of new CIBC Square banking centre with fellow team members. (CNW Group/CIBC)

The banking centre will not only serve team members and clients who work in CIBC SQUARE but will be available for the thousands of Torontonians working and living in the growing community along the waterfront.

"Our new CIBC SQUARE banking centre is designed to create an exceptional experience for our clients as we help make their ambitions a reality," said Laura Dottori-Attanasio, Group Head, Personal and Business Banking, CIBC. "The banking centre exemplifies our modern, relationship-oriented bank as we leverage smart, simple technology in a fully-accessible setting. Self-service and expert advice are seamlessly integrated so clients can do their banking with ease and have conversations about achieving their long-term ambitions."

At street level, highly visible to Bay Street, the studio space will be used for a variety of purposes from presentations to meetings. Level 2, the Marketplace, is where CIBC Financial Service and Client Service Representatives will connect and engage with clients to support their everyday banking needs. Level 3, the Loft, is home to Imperial Service and Business Banking, with the CIBC Private Wealth team residing in the Gallery on Level 4.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 13 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Small Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at https://www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Trish Tervit, 416-813-9119 or [email protected]