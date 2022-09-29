CIBC is committed to collaborating with carbon-intensive sectors for a successful transition to net-zero

Target established to reduce Scope 1 emissions intensity by 32% from power generation portfolio

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced its target to reduce the carbon intensity of its financed emissions in the power generation sector by 2030. This target is further to the bank's recent commitment to reduce the carbon intensity of its financed emissions in its oil and gas portfolio.

CIBC's 2030 target for its power generation portfolio is for a 32% reduction in emissions intensity (Scope 1) compared to a 2020 base year.

"We're committed to working together with stakeholders to play our part in enabling a more sustainable future, and establishing clear interim targets is an important element in achieving these long term ambitions," said Kikelomo Lawal, Executive Vice-President and Chief Legal Officer, CIBC.

Recognizing the scale and urgency of climate change, CIBC is prioritizing the establishment of interim targets for financed emissions reductions in high greenhouse gas (GHG) emitting sectors within its portfolio to make the most significant impact. With two interim targets now in place, CIBC is furthering its net-zero ambitions.

"We have a role to play in powering our economy today and in developing solutions that will continue to enable the transition to a low-carbon future," said Harry Culham, Group Head, Capital Markets, CIBC. "We continue to be encouraged by the commitment we're seeing from our clients as we work towards enabling a more sustainable and inclusive economy."

CIBC's targets include the emissions associated with its corporate lending and facilitated financing, which includes its share of actual economic allocation for equity capital markets and debt capital markets underwriting. CIBC recognizes that setting net-zero targets across a set of financing activities is an emerging practice and will continue to leverage the best available science and follow industry standards. CIBC also intends to support its clients' transition goals through its lending activity.

As a member of the Net-Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA), the Center for Climate Aligned Finance, the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF), and guided by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, CIBC is working with its peers to bring increased transparency to assessing and disclosing GHGs associated with loans and investments and to transitioning these activities to net-zero.

CIBC's efforts to accelerate climate action include:

Targets established to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions intensity by 35% and Scope 3 emissions intensity by 27% from oil and gas portfolio compared to a 2020 base year

A 30% reduction target, in absolute GHG emissions from North American operations by 2028 based on our 2018 baseline

$34.9 billion in mobilization of sustainable financing in 2021 – and doubled our sustainable finance mobilization target to $300 billion by 2030 1

in mobilization of sustainable financing in 2021 – and doubled our sustainable finance mobilization target to by 2030 Ranked 4 th in financing for the renewable energy industry across North America 2

in financing for the renewable energy industry across Launching Carbonplace, a new technology platform for the voluntary carbon market helping companies meet their net-zero ambitions, as part of an international joint effort by leading global banks

$100 million commitment in Limited Partnership (LP) investments dedicated to investing in key climate tech and energy transition funds

To learn more about CIBC's Net-Zero Approach, please visit: https://www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/corporate-responsibility/net-zero-ambition.html







1 Sustainable financing largely relates to client activities that support, but are not limited to, renewable and emission-free energy, energy efficiency, sustainable infrastructure, green buildings,

sustainability-linked financings and green financial products. The products offered by CIBC included in our mobilization commitment to support these client activities include loans and loan

syndications, debt and equity underwritings, M&A advisory and principal investments.

2 North American Renewables League Tables by Inframation for transactions closed for 2021.

A NOTE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

From time to time, we make written or oral forward-looking statements within the meaning of certain securities laws, including in this press release, in other filings with Canadian securities regulators or the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and in other communications. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements in this press release about CIBC's Net-Zero Approach, sustainability goals and its net-zero ambition for both its operational and financing activities by 2050 and statements about our financial condition, priorities, targets, ongoing objectives, strategies and outlook. As we work to advance our environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals, external factors outside of CIBC's reasonable control may act as constraints on achieving these goals, including varying decarbonization efforts across economies, the need for thoughtful climate policies globally, the availability of comprehensive and high-quality GHG emissions data (including from CIBC's clients), the evolution of our lending portfolios over time, reasonably supported methodologies, the need for active and continued participation of stakeholders (including enterprises, financial institutions and governmental and non-governmental organizations), deployment of new technologies and industry-specific solutions, the evolution of consumer behavior, the challenges of balancing interim emissions goals with an orderly transition, and the development of regulations and frameworks internationally. These and other factors, including general business and economic conditions worldwide; amendments to, and interpretations of, risk-based capital guidelines; and changes in monetary and economic policy, may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements and may require CIBC to adapt its initiatives and activities or adjust its targets. The forward-looking statements in this press release are presented for the purpose of assisting clients and others in understanding our objectives and strategic priorities, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 13 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network and locations across Canada, with offices in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

