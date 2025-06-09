Annual awards highlight financial service providers delivering a superior customer experience

TORONTO, June 9, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC has won the 2025 Digital CX Award for Best Use of AI for Customer Experience from The Digital Banker, recognizing the bank's innovative AI-powered voice assistant.

The Digital Banker Awards recognize excellence in customer experience across the financial services landscape and strive to provide unbiased and objective benchmarks for the global industry, highlighting financial service providers that deliver a superior and consistent customer experience.

"This award recognizes CIBC's continued commitment to leveraging innovation to do more for our clients and resolve their inquiries faster, as we continue to focus on delivering an excellent client experience," said Jane Yuen, Head of Enterprise Channels, CIBC. "With our voice assistant that understands natural conversation, we can solve straightforward inquiries quickly, and for more complex queries, connect the client with the team member who is best equipped to help them address their need."

As a result, more clients are now able to digitally self-serve through voice assistant. And when they need to speak with a live agent, voice assistant gets them to the right person faster. This has streamlined interactions and created a more seamless, client-centric experience.

CIBC's voice assistant is the latest innovation in the bank's use of AI to deliver on its client-focused strategy. Last year the bank announced Knowledge Central, used by frontline team members to get answers to questions, help serve clients and ensure a positive experience.

