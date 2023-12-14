Inclusion in the DJSI demonstrates our commitment to a more sustainable and equitable future

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI) for the 19th consecutive year for its responsible and sustainable business practices. The DJSI is a widely recognized industry standard for measuring companies based on economic, environmental and social criteria.

CIBC is ranked in the 90th percentile among banks globally and was included for practices in corporate governance, greenhouse gas emissions, and talent attraction and retention, among other areas.

"CIBC is committed to enabling a more sustainable and equitable future and we are proud to be included in the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the 19th year in a row," said Kikelomo Lawal, Executive Vice-President and Chief Legal Officer, CIBC. "We will continue to invest in addressing the environmental, social and governance priorities that matter most to our stakeholders and enable our clients to achieve their own sustainability ambitions."

CIBC's recent notable ESG initiatives include:

Partnering with The Indigenous Institutes Consortium (IIC) to offer scholarships at Indigenous-owned post-secondary institutions and support access to education and employment opportunities of Indigenous learners.

Publishing our progress towards 2030 targets for emissions reduction from our oil and gas and power generation portfolios.

Collaborating with Export Development Canada (EDC) to expand sustainable finance solutions for Canadian businesses.

As part of our commitment to providing $100 million in limited partnership investments in climate technology and energy transition funds, we have partnered with six funds that provide growth capital to emerging climate and energy transition technology companies to help the global community transition to the net-zero carbon economy.

CIBC's other recognitions include:

Named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for the 12th consecutive year.

Top 100 Employers for the 12th consecutive year. Named to Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the eighth consecutive year.

Named one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers for the 13th consecutive year.

Best Diversity Employers for the 13th consecutive year. Recipient of the inaugural Indigenous Reconciliation award as part of the 2023 Employment Equity Achievement Awards (EEAA) organized by the Canadian federal Labour program.

More on CIBC's sustainability practices can be found in the 2022 Sustainability Report and 2022 Climate Report.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets and Direct Financial Services businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Stephanie Marcus, CIBC Communications & Public Affairs, 416-643-6358 or [email protected]