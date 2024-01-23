TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - CIBC has been named as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People by Mediacorp Canada Inc. for the 12th consecutive year. This award recognizes employers that offer exceptional programs and workplaces for young professionals starting their career.

"We're proud to provide an engaging, inclusive and innovative workplace where early talent is empowered to excel and make their career ambitions a reality," said Sandy Sharman, Group Head of People, Culture and Brand, CIBC.

The selection criteria for Canada's Top Employers for Young People is based on a review of employer benefits and initiatives, including tuition assistance, work-study programs, and other programs of importance to young Canadians starting their careers.

CIBC's listing among Canada's Top Employers for Young People follows other related recognition this year which includes:

Named to Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for eight consecutive years

Ranked #1 in Canada for gender equality by Equileap for third consecutive year

for gender equality by Equileap for third consecutive year Named to The Globe and Mail's annual Women Lead Here benchmark for executive gender balance in 2023

Named among Canada's 50 Most Engaged Workplaces by Achievers

50 Most Engaged Workplaces by Achievers Awarded Gold by the Brandon Hall Group for Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program and Silver for Best Learning Program Supporting a Change Transformation Business Strategy

To learn more about careers at CIBC, visit the website here .

