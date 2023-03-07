TORONTO, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ - CIBC is proud to announce that it has been named Canada's Best Diversity Employer by MediaCorp Canada for the 13th consecutive year.

The annual award recognizes Canadian employers that have demonstrated exceptional initiatives, policies, and programs towards creating inclusive workplaces. CIBC was selected for launching ground-breaking initiatives that promote belonging and ensure everyone can achieve their full potential.

"Inclusion is a cornerstone of our bank's culture," said Sandy Sharman, Group Head of People, Culture and Brand. "Part of this commitment means that our team reflects the clients and communities we serve and that our people are equipped to practice intentional inclusion. The result is an engaged team able to create breakthrough ideas, promote inclusive client experiences and ultimately help our bank realize our purpose of helping our clients achieve their ambitions."

CIBC's efforts to promote greater access to opportunity:

Making inclusion a priority starting from the top. CIBC's President and Chief Executive Officer chairs the CIBC Inclusion and Diversity Leadership Council which oversees the implementation of the bank's global inclusion strategy.

Enhancing the health and wellbeing benefits available to employees. Childcare leave in Canada and in the US was extended to 17 weeks, and coverage for fertility treatments and medication was enhanced in Canada .

and in the US was extended to 17 weeks, and coverage for fertility treatments and medication was enhanced in . Implementing a Reconciliation Framework. Opened a Legacy Space at CIBC's global headquarters in Toronto , CIBC Square, in partnership with the Gord Downie Chanie Wenjack Fund and launched eight new modules in our 4 Seasons of Reconciliation eLearning developed in partnership with the First Nations University of Canada

Other notable awards and recognition include:

Recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers (2023) and Canada's Top 100 Employers for Young People (2023) for eleven consecutive years.

Ranked #1 in Canada for gender equality by Equileap's 2022 Gender Equality Global Report & Ranking.

Named one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes in 2022

To learn more about why you belong at CIBC, please visit: https://www.cibc.com/inclusion

