CIBC named Canada's Best Consumer Digital Bank by Global Finance

Also recognized for being best in mobile banking, and for best mobile banking app and website design

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Global Finance magazine has named CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Canada, as well as being best in mobile banking, and for best mobile app and website design.

"We are thrilled to be named Canada's Best Consumer Digital Bank and to be recognized as leaders in web design and mobile banking," said Aayaz Pira, Senior Vice-President, Digital & Direct Banking, CIBC and Head, Simplii Financial. "This is a strong reflection of our commitment to delivering innovative, client-focused solutions and the work we do to continuously evolve across the digital landscape."

Recipients are awarded based on a number of factors, including their strength of strategy for attracting and servicing digital clients, success in getting clients to use digital offerings, growth of digital clients, breadth of product offerings, evidence of tangible benefits gained from digital initiatives and web/mobile site design and functionality.

CIBC has continued to enhance and deliver digital capabilities that put the clients' needs first. With the Manage My Card feature, clients can instantly lock their credit card if it's been misplaced, and easily unlock it when found. Clients using the CIBC Mobile Banking App® are able to check their credit score for free - safely, securely and instantly - while having no impact on their current score. Also, clients have the option to live chat with any online CIBC agent, creating a better user experience.

"These features and others are all built in a continuous effort to enhance our offerings to consistently meet our clients' needs," added Mr. Pira.

The winners were chosen among entries evaluated by judges at Infosys - a global leader in consulting, technology and outsourcing - with the final selection of winners being chosen by editors of Global Finance.

In March of 2019, Global Finance named CIBC North America's Best Bank for Cash Management, and was recognized for the fourth time as Best Treasury and Cash Management Bank in Canada.

In June, CIBC received the highest ranking for best overall mobile banking experience in Canada, according to a study from Surviscor, and ranked #1 in customer satisfaction among mobile credit card apps, according to a study from J.D. Power.

More information on the award will be published in the September edition of the magazine at GFMag.com.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Small Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada with offices in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at https://cibc.mediaroom.com/.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Susan Kirwin, Public Relations, 416-980-5192 or susan.kirwin@cibc.com

Related Links

www.cibc.com

