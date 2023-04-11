TORONTO, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ - CIBC announced today it ranked first in the Insider Intelligence Canada Mobile Banking Emerging Features Benchmark 2023, reflecting the bank's competitive edge in its mobile banking offering. CIBC was recognized for strength in the categories of:

Customer service, supported by our live chat feature, availability of personal banker contact information, Global Search function and Virtual Assistant Chatbot, and

Transfers, supported by our Global Money Transfer, future-dated e-Transfer, and foreign currency order capabilities.

The study ranks Canada's seven largest financial institutions by assets according to their mobile banking capabilities, by assessing their mobile features and surveying Canadian consumers to gauge the mobile banking features consumers demand most.

"We continue to focus on building smart, simple and modern digital tools and services to make it easy to bank with us and help our clients achieve their ambitions," said David Attard, Senior Vice-President, Digital Banking & Enablement, CIBC. "This recognition is the result of a collective effort across our bank to provide our clients with an exceptional experience and make everyday banking easy."

CIBC offers a variety of tools and features to support clients' digital and mobile banking experiences, including:

CIBC Smart Planner, an easy-to-use, self-serve digital tool that takes the complexity out of managing finances and offers personalized advice and helps clients easily set, track and keep sight of their goals through the CIBC Mobile Banking App;

CIBC Insights, a mobile banking feature offering clients personalized and actionable recommendations based on their financial transactions;

CIBC's AI-based Virtual Assistant, which can help clients perform banking transactions and answer questions about everyday banking;

CIBC's Digital ID Verification, which offers fast, easy and secure onboarding for new CIBC clients through the CIBC website or mobile banking app; and,

CIBC's instant digital card replacement, available to most clients holding a CIBC personal or business credit cards which in the event their card is lost or stolen, allows clients to get immediate access to a replacement card which can be used with Apple Pay or Google Pay.

