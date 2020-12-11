CIBC Miracle Day raises $5.6 million for children's charities globally

For the first time, the annual event was re-imagined into a virtual program and livestream that brought together celebrities, athletes, charities and CIBC team members – all in aim of raising funds to improve the lives of children worldwide. Mark Wahlberg, Sarah McLachlan, Akim Aliu, Mike 'Pinball' Clemons and Mitch Marner, were among the celebrities and athletes who brought their energy, passion and enthusiasm to highlight the incredible work of some of these children's charities—particularly during this difficult time.

"CIBC Miracle Day has always been about helping make children's ambitions a reality, and this year was no different," said Harry Culham, Group Head, Capital Markets, and Chair of the CIBC Children's Foundation. "With kids in need impacted the greatest by the pandemic, we knew that we needed to find a virtual way to keep the CIBC Miracle Day spirit alive. Thanks to the incredible support of our clients, our team, our partners and special guests, we successfully continued our proud tradition of helping kids rise above."

CIBC Miracle Day is an annual event that supports important work to improve the lives of children globally. CIBC began this charitable giving tradition 36 years ago, with CIBC Capital Markets traders and CIBC Wood Gundy Investment Advisors donating their fees and commissions for the day to help kids in need. Since 1984, CIBC's annual employee-driven event has raised more than $260 million globally, helping to transform the lives of children and communities worldwide.

Funds raised on CIBC Miracle Day are distributed throughout the year and play an instrumental role in helping children access vital support services and programs.

CIBC in the community

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. United under the bank's community investment initiative One for Change, CIBC and its team are committed to coming together to help people and communities realize their ambitions. In 2019, CIBC and its team invested $79 million in community organizations across Canada and the U.S. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

