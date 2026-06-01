TORONTO, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, CIBC Mellon announced it has been named Best ETF Custodian in Canada, Best ETF Back Office Tech Provider in Canada, Best ETF Middle Office Tech Provider in Canada, and Best Overall ETF Administrator in Canada at the 2026 ETF Express Canadian ETF Awards.

"We are honoured to be recognized at the 2026 ETF Express Canadian ETF Awards," said Ronald C. Landry, Vice President, Head of Segment Solutions and Canadian ETF Services. These results speak to the dedication of CIBC Mellon's teams in supporting Canada's ETF market across custody, administration and the technology that powers it, and to the long-standing relationships we have built with Canadian ETF sponsors since 2009. I want to thank our clients for their continued trust, our peers for this recognition, and the CIBC Mellon teams behind these results."

The ETF Express Canadian ETF Awards recognize service providers and issuers across the Canadian ETF industry. Service provider winners are determined through peer voting, while issuer awards are supported by data from Trackinsight.

"We are pleased to recognize CIBC Mellon across four categories in our 2026 Canadian awards," said Beverly Chandler, Managing Editor, ETF Express. "These wins emphasize the central role that Canadian service providers play in supporting a maturing ETF industry, both at home and as part of the global ETF ecosystem."

About ETF Express

ETF Express is one of the oldest publications focused on the global ETF industry. Launched in the UK in 2006, ETF Express is a daily, live, digital service, bringing news, features, interviews and analysis in real time on the ETF industry.

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is a Canadian company exclusively focused on the investment servicing needs of Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon's investment servicing solutions for institutions and corporations are provided in close collaboration with our parent companies, and include custody, multicurrency accounting, fund administration, recordkeeping, pension services, exchange-traded fund services, securities lending services, foreign exchange processing and settlement, and treasury services. As at March 31, 2026, CIBC Mellon had more than C$3.4 trillion of assets under administration on behalf of banks, pension funds, investment funds, corporations, governments, insurance companies, foreign insurance trusts, foundations and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY network, which as at March 31, 2026, had US$59.4 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY trade-marks, is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company and CIBC Mellon Trust Company, and may be used as a generic term to refer to either or both companies.

Media Contact:



Alexandra DeCata, Corporate Communications, CIBC Mellon

416-643-6143

[email protected]

SOURCE CIBC Mellon