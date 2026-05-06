Canadian plan sponsors keep their momentum with a tenth consecutive quarter of positive returns

TORONTO, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ - The median return of the BNY Canadian Asset Strategy View universe, a BNY Global Risk Solutions fund-level tracking service, was 0.52% for the first quarter of 2026. The one-year median return as of March 31, 2026, was 7.37%, while the median 10-year annualized return was 7.36%.

The BNY Canadian Asset Strategy View universe results are based on $337 billion worth of investment assets in Canadian investment plans, with the average plan size of $5.36 billion. The universe is designed to provide peer comparisons by plan type and size, and it comprises 63 Canadian corporate, public, university pension plans and foundations & endowments. Additional insight into the plan results is provided by BNY's Asset Strategy View sub asset class universes.

"Q1 saw heightened political uncertainty with the Iran conflict having a major impact on commodity prices and overall inflation, while shifting trade dynamics weighed on business confidence and the broader growth outlook," said David Cohen, Director of Global Risk Solutions, BNY. "With the continuation of the geo-political and economic uncertainty, Canadian pension plans remain on solid ground with a modest positive return in the quarter. While some equity markets detracted in the quarter, positive returns from fixed income and further support from private asset classes helped pension plan sponsors achieve a positive return in the quarter."

Among traditional asset classes, Canadian Equity posted the highest performance, with a quarterly median return of 3.58%. US Equity returns were the lowest, posting a negative quarterly return of -1.96%.

With respect to non-traditional asset classes, Hedge Funds delivered the strongest performance, with a quarterly median return of 2.97%. Private Equity ended the quarter with a median return of 2.58% while Real Estate delivered a quarterly return of 1.16%.

Q1 2026 Highlights of the BNY Canadian Asset Strategy View Universe

The BNY Asset Strategy View universe of Canadian pension plans over $1 billion in AUM outperformed the median return of the Total Canadian Asset Strategy View Universe in Q1 2026.

Public Pension Plans posted a median performance of 0.83% for the first quarter, exceeding both Corporate Pension Plans and Foundations & Endowments.

Major equity segments had mixed results in Q1. Canadian Equity posted a median return of 3.58% in the first quarter, behind the S&P/TSX Composite Index return of 3.93%. U.S. Equity posted a median return of -1.96%, exceeding the S&P 500 Index return of -2.60%. Global Equity reported a median return of -0.94% in Q1, outperforming the MSCI World Index return of -1.73%. International Equity posted a quarterly median return of 1.18%, beating the MSCI EAFE Index return of 0.67%

Emerging Markets Equity posted a positive median performance for the quarter of 3.13%, exceeding the MSCI Emerging Markets Index return of 1.71%.

The Canadian Fixed Income median return was 0.22% in the first quarter of 2026. Fixed Income was on par with the FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index for the quarter, which returned 0.23%.

Private Equity reported a quarterly median return of 2.58% for the first quarter, Real Estate reported a quarterly median return of 1.16%. Hedge Funds reported a return of 2.97%.

BNY Canadian Asset Strategy View Universe Median Plan Returns*

Universe Medians Q1 2026 One-Year Three-Years Five-Years Ten-Years Canadian Asset Strategy View Total Fund 0.52 7.37 8.34 6.11 7.36 Canadian Equity 3.58 26.70 18.01 14.34 11.84 U.S. Equity -1.96 12.96 15.63 11.56

International Equity 1.18 19.16 15.66 9.96 9.88 Global Equity -0.94 15.00 16.07 11.26 12.53 Canadian Fixed Income 0.22 0.71 3.83 0.98 2.16 Canadian Foundations & Endowments -0.44 10.23 11.03 8.12 8.39 Canadian Public Pension Plans 0.83 9.61 9.85 7.74 7.82 Canadian Corporate Pension Plans 0.39 4.47 7.87 5.40 6.69

*All returns are posted gross of fee results, calculated in Canadian dollars.

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is a Canadian company exclusively focused on the investment servicing needs of Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon's investment servicing solutions for institutions and corporations are provided in close collaboration with our parent companies, and include custody, multicurrency accounting, fund administration, recordkeeping, pension services, exchange-traded fund services, securities lending services, foreign exchange processing and settlement, and treasury services. As at March 31, 2026, CIBC Mellon had more than C$3.4 trillion of assets under administration on behalf of banks, pension funds, investment funds, corporations, governments, insurance companies, foreign insurance trusts, foundations and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY network, which as at March 31, 2026, had US$59.4 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY trade-marks, is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company and CIBC Mellon Trust Company, and may be used as a generic term to refer to either or both companies.

Information containing any historical information, data or analysis should not be taken as an indication or guarantee of any future performance, analysis, forecast or prediction. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The Information should not be relied on and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment and experience of the user, its management, employees, advisors and/or clients when making investment and other business decisions. None of the Information constitutes an offer to sell (or a solicitation of an offer to buy), any security, financial product or other investment vehicle or any trading strategy. Some products or services are available only through BNY.

Media Contact:

Alexandra DeCata, Corporate Communications, CIBC Mellon, 416-643-6126, [email protected]

SOURCE CIBC Mellon