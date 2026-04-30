A legacy of global capability, delivered through Canadian expertise, and shaped by the demands of Canada's Institutional Investors.

TORONTO, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ - CIBC Mellon is marking its 30th anniversary, a milestone that traces the arc of an organization built from the ground up to serve Canadian institutional investors and shaped by the demands of one of the world's most sophisticated investment markets.

From its beginnings as a custody provider to its role today supporting increasingly complex, global and data-intensive investment operations, CIBC Mellon has evolved alongside the needs of Canadian institutional investors. Today, the firm supports C$3.4 trillion in assets under administration, reflecting the scale and sophistication of the market it serves.

Backed by the global reach of BNY and the Canadian market expertise of CIBC, CIBC Mellon has spent 30 years translating investment servicing capabilities into solutions aligned to Canada's regulatory, operational and market realities. As institutional investors have expanded globally, and placed greater emphasis on data, transparency and risk management, the role of service providers has fundamentally shifted. CIBC Mellon has evolved to meet that change, supporting clients as they adapt their operating models to a more complex investment environment.

"Thirty years is a long time in any industry. In ours, it reflects constant change," said Mal Cullen, Chief Executive Officer, CIBC Mellon. "We've supported clients through multiple market cycles, rising complexity, and significant shifts in how investment operations are structured and delivered. What that experience gives us is perspective, but more importantly, it positions us to help clients navigate what comes next, where data, technology and operating model design are becoming just as critical as execution."

"CIBC Mellon stands as an example of what is possible when global capability is delivered with local market insight and a clear focus on client outcomes," said Emily Portney, Global Head of BNY Asset Servicing. "Canada remains a strategically important market, and our confidence in CIBC Mellon's leadership, direction, and long-term value to institutional investors has never been stronger."

"CIBC Mellon's 30th anniversary is a significant milestone, and one we are proud to be part of," said Roman Dubczak, Deputy Chair, Office of the CEO at CIBC and Chair of the CIBC Mellon Board. "The firm has built a strong foundation supporting institutional investors in Canada, and continues to evolve alongside their ambitions and changing needs."

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is a Canadian company exclusively focused on the investment servicing needs of Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon's investment servicing solutions for institutions and corporations are provided in close collaboration with our parent companies, and include custody, multicurrency accounting, fund administration, recordkeeping, pension services, exchange-traded fund services, securities lending services, foreign exchange processing and settlement, and treasury services. As at December 31, 2025, CIBC Mellon had more than C$3.4 trillion of assets under administration on behalf of banks, pension funds, investment funds, corporations, governments, insurance companies, foreign insurance trusts, foundations and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY network, which as at December 31, 2025, had US$59.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY trade-marks, is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company and CIBC Mellon Trust Company, and may be used as a generic term to refer to either or both companies.

About BNY

BNY is a global financial services platforms company at the heart of the world's capital markets. For more than 240 years BNY has partnered alongside clients, using its expertise and platforms to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth. Today BNY serves over 90% of Fortune 100 companies and nearly all the top 100 banks globally. BNY supports governments in funding local projects and works with over 90% of the top 100 pension plans to safeguard investments for millions of individuals. As of March 31, 2026, BNY oversees $59.4 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.1 trillion in assets under management.

BNY is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Headquartered in New York City, BNY has been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. Additional information is available on www.bny.com. Follow on LinkedIn or visit the BNY Newsroom for the latest company news.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

Media Contact:

Alexandra DeCata, Corporate Communications, CIBC Mellon, 416-643-6126, [email protected]

SOURCE CIBC Mellon