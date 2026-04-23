Building on successful internal uses and Total Cost Reporting product success, CIBC Mellon uses Appian to empower its teams, streamline processes, and strengthen its product development foundation for Canadian institutional investors.

TORONTO, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ - CIBC Mellon today announced it has established a Universal Enterprise Master License with Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) to support AI-powered process automation and next generation product development. This approach will better enable CIBC Mellon to build, prototype and launch advanced capabilities for internal operational teams and for the company's institutional investor clients.

CIBC Mellon selected Appian as a technology ally of choice as part of its commitment to being a digital-first asset servicing company. CIBC Mellon is using Appian to enhance complex workflows, beginning with advanced rules-based and human decision-supported processes, and thoughtfully evaluating how more adaptive capabilities, such as artificial intelligence, might be applied.

To date, there are more than 250 CIBC Mellon users across operations, client service delivery, and technology, a number the company expects to increase alongside rising client and operational demand.

This work builds on CIBC Mellon's ongoing collaboration with clients, such as the launch of Total Cost Reporting solutions to help Canadian investment managers meet regulatory and disclosure requirements.

CIBC Mellon clients can look forward to additional enhancements as they grow and launch new products, including:

Expanded support for onboarding, reflecting increased demand from asset managers and pension clients for more efficient, transparent onboarding experiences as they grow.

A digital-first ETF services experience that helps remove manual work, reduce handoffs, accelerate information flow, and create a more connected experience for clients.

Ongoing enhancements to fund administration workflows designed to streamline processes, improve data visibility, and reduce manual effort – all part of CIBC Mellon's commitment to continuous improvement.

"In addition to the advanced global asset servicing capabilities our clients expect from CIBC Mellon, we are seeing increased demand for tailored services rapidly purpose-built for the particular needs of the Canadian market," said Alastair Angus, Chief Information Officer, CIBC Mellon. "We have seen the capabilities available to us through Appian help us improve outcomes for our clients, our company and our colleagues as we continue to drive forward with digital-first solutions to improve speed, transparency, and the overall experience."

"CIBC Mellon is a leading Appian customer and among the first to adopt our Enterprise Growth Plan licensing model, reflecting a shared commitment to enterprise-wide transformation," said Michael Beckley, Founder and CTO, Appian. "We are pleased to partner with CIBC Mellon to modernize and streamline their operating model. In the AI era, process is the control system that orchestrates workflows in support of business goals."

About Appian

Appian provides process automation technology. We automate complex processes in large enterprises and governments. Our platform is known for its unique reliability and scale. We've been automating processes for 25 years and understand enterprise operations like no one else. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

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About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is celebrating its 30th year as a Canadian company exclusively focused on the investment servicing needs of Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon's investment servicing solutions for institutions and corporations are provided in close collaboration with our parent companies, and include custody, multicurrency accounting, fund administration, recordkeeping, pension services, exchange-traded fund services, securities lending services, foreign exchange processing and settlement, and treasury services. As at March 31, 2026, CIBC Mellon had more than C$3.4 trillion of assets under administration on behalf of banks, pension funds, investment funds, corporations, governments, insurance companies, foreign insurance trusts, foundations and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY network, which as at March 31, 2026, had US$59.4 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY trade-marks, is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company and CIBC Mellon Trust Company, and may be used as a generic term to refer to either or both companies.

Media Contact:

Alexandra DeCata, Corporate Communications, CIBC Mellon, 416-643-6126, [email protected]

SOURCE CIBC Mellon