Leith Wheeler and CIBC Mellon expand existing fund recordkeeping relationship to include custody for an additional 8 funds

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC Mellon today announced that it has been selected to provide custody services to Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. (Leith Wheeler) for several investment funds. This mandate builds on an existing 25-year asset servicing relationship between CIBC Mellon and Leith Wheeler. Leith Wheeler is an independent, client-focused value manager, representing a national client base of private clients, institutions and investment advisors.

"CIBC Mellon's selection is a natural extension to our longstanding relationship, allowing for continued operational synergies and consolidation across our business," said Cecilia Wong, Chief Financial Officer, Leith Wheeler. "We look forward to leveraging CIBC Mellon's industry leading service model and technology offerings in the future."

"We are pleased to support Leith Wheeler with our advanced technology and scalable custody services, positioning them to achieve greater efficiencies, increase their speed to market and further strengthen the operational resiliency of their investment operations," said Ash Tahbazian, Chief Client Officer, CIBC Mellon. "Amid an accelerating market landscape, we are pleased to support Leith Wheeler with the tools and service levels to help them capture new opportunities and deliver results for their investors."

About Leith Wheeler

Leith Wheeler manages over $23 billion for private clients, foundations, endowments, Indigenous communities, advisors, pensions and other institutional clients across Canada. Founded in 1982, Leith Wheeler remains an independent, employee-owned firm offering its clients disciplined, value investment products, a high level of integrity, and service that always puts client interests first. Culturally, the firm places a high importance on philanthropy and community building, offering its time and resources to support dozens of initiatives across health care, education, sports, and the arts across Canada every year.

Its team of analysts and portfolio managers also publish regular thought pieces on salient investment topics. To read or learn more, go to www.leithwheeler.com.

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is dedicated to helping Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon delivers informed investment services for investment funds, pension plans, insurance companies, banks, foundations, endowments, corporations, and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. As at December 31, 2021, CIBC Mellon had more than C$2.6 trillion in assets under administration. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY Mellon network, which as at December 31, 2021 had US$46.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY Mellon trade-marks, is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company and CIBC Mellon Trust Company, and may be used as a generic term to refer to either or both companies.

For more information, including CIBC Mellon's latest knowledge leadership on issues relevant to institutional investors active in Canada, visit www.cibcmellon.com.

Media Contact:

Alexandra DeCata, Corporate Communications, CIBC Mellon, 416 643 6126, [email protected]

Media Contact:

Mike Wallberg, Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Leith Wheeler, 604 683 3391, [email protected]

SOURCE CIBC Mellon

