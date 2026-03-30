Chief Operations Officer honoured among 30 leaders shaping Canada's pensions, benefits and institutional investment sectors.

TORONTO, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - CIBC Mellon today announced that Catherine Thrasher, Chief Operations Officer, has been recognized as one of Benefits & Pensions Monitor's (BPM) Elite Women 2026, part of the publication's annual report highlighting women leaders making significant contributions across Canada's pensions, benefits, and institutional investment industries.

The BPM Elite Women recognition celebrates professionals whose leadership, expertise, and initiatives are helping shape the future of the industry.

As Chief Operations Officer at CIBC Mellon, Thrasher oversees a broad portfolio spanning Custody Services, Multi-Currency Accounting, Fund Administration, Recordkeeping Services, and Pension Benefits Services. With more than 20 years of experience in financial operations, she has built a career focused on operational excellence, innovation, and strengthening the systems that support institutional investors.

She holds the Certificate in Investment Performance Measurement (CIPM) designation and the Financial Risk Manager (FRM) designation.

"The pensions and benefits ecosystem depends on strong operational foundations. Much of the work happens behind the scenes, but it has real consequences for long-term outcomes," said Catherine Thrasher, Chief Operations Officer, CIBC Mellon. "I'm grateful to work with colleagues and clients who are focused on building systems and practices that continue to perform through growth, complexity, and change."

The BPM Elite Women report highlights leaders whose work demonstrates credibility built through deep expertise, responsibility at scale, and a focus on building structures and practices that continue to function through growth, complexity, and change.

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is dedicated to helping Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon delivers informed investment services for investment funds, pension plans, insurance companies, banks, foundations, endowments, corporations, and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. As at December 31, 2025, CIBC Mellon had more than C$3.4 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY network, which as at December 31, 2025 had US$59.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY trade-marks, and is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Trust Company.

Media Contact for CIBC Mellon:

Alexandra DeCata, Corporate Communications, CIBC Mellon, 416-643-6126,

[email protected]

SOURCE CIBC Mellon