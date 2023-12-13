CIBC Mellon Recognized by Benefits and Pensions Monitor Magazine with Service Provider Award for Pension Benefit Services

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - CIBC Mellon today announced its recognition as a winner of the Benefits and Pensions Monitor (BPM) Service Provider Awards in the category of Pension Benefits Services. The BPM Service Provider Awards celebrate service providers across Canada who have demonstrated excellence in delivering effective and transformative solutions.

"CIBC Mellon stood out among the nominees, showcasing unparalleled strength and efficiency in their service delivery processes. The evaluation process, conducted by BPM's editorial and research teams, examined submissions from service providers in various sectors, including technology, consulting, financial planning, and other related services," said James Burton, Managing Editor, Key Media. "CIBC Mellon's commitment to making benefits and pensions professionals' lives more efficient through innovative products and services played a pivotal role in securing this prestigious award."

"We are honored to receive the BPM Service Provider Award in recognition of CIBC Mellon's commitment to delivering an outstanding experience for the plan member services that our pension clients have entrusted to us. CIBC Mellon has invested in new technology, digital capabilities and self service solutions for our clients and plan members, so we are very proud to accept this award in recognition of that investment," said Amanda Coones, Vice President, Investor and Plan Member Services. "We extend our gratitude to BPM and reaffirm our commitment to client service excellence for our clients."

CIBC Mellon is a Canadian company exclusively focused on the investment servicing needs of Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC).

Benefits and Pensions Monitor is a national leading source of news, analysis and insights for professionals within the benefits, pension and institutional investment space.

