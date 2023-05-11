The award program honors forward-thinking employers for their unwavering commitment to employee

engagement

TORONTO, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - CIBC Mellon today announced its recognition as one of the 2023 Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces®. In receiving this accolade, CIBC Mellon is recognized for their demonstrated leadership in leveraging innovative employee engagement and recognition strategies .

Pandemic-era trends reshaped employee expectations and behaviours. However, even when faced with a volatile labour market, organizations can boost employee morale and reduce attrition by celebrating, supporting, and engaging employees. The winners of this year's awards help echo this truth and serve as blueprints for innovative employee engagement strategies.

"Amid economic turbulence and a rapidly changing work landscape, it has never been more vital to prioritize employee engagement," said Jeff Cates, CEO, Achievers. "However, building a workplace that effectively engages and supports all employees is no easy feat. We're proud to announce this year's 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® and recognize an impressive group of companies who are truly redefining employee engagement excellence."

A panel of 11 esteemed judges comprised employee engagement academics, industry analysts, thought leaders, journalists, and influencers evaluated the applicants. Winners were selected based on Achievers' Eight Elements of Employee Engagement®: Accountability & Performance, Belonging, Equity & Inclusion, Culture Alignment, Manager Empowerment, Professional & Personal Growth, Purpose & Leadership, Recognition & Rewards, and Wellbeing.

"At CIBC Mellon, we know that great people set our company apart. We are honoured to be recognized as one of Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces®, especially as we continue to invest in the growth and success of our employees," said Maple Tam, Chief Human Resources Officer, CIBC Mellon. "As we embrace a future work model where inclusion, connection and collaboration will be critical for success, we recognize that engaging employees across departments, geographies, and seniority levels will meaningfully enhance our ability to succeed."

CIBC Mellon's employee experience is built on empowering individuals to make a positive impact in their work and in their communities. The company's focus remains on upholding and reinforcing its strong corporate culture, including enhancing employee wellbeing, encouraging career development, celebrating diversity, embracing flexibility and putting clients at the centre.

For more information about Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces®, please visit www.achievers.com/engaged.

About Achievers

Achievers' employee voice and recognition solutions bring your organization's values and strategy to life by activating employee participation and accelerating a culture of performance. Achievers leverages the science behind behavior change, so your people and your organization can experience sustainable, data-driven business results. Visit us at www.achievers.com.

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is dedicated to helping Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon delivers informed investment services for investment funds, pension plans, insurance companies, banks, foundations, endowments, corporations, and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. As at March 31, 2023, CIBC Mellon had more than C$2.5 trillion in assets under administration. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY Mellon network, which as at March 31, 2023, had US$46.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY Mellon trade-marks, is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company and CIBC Mellon Trust Company, and may be used as a generic term to refer to either or both companies.

For more information, including CIBC Mellon's latest knowledge leadership on issues relevant to institutional investors active in Canada, visit www.cibcmellon.com.

Careers at CIBC Mellon

At CIBC Mellon, great people set our company apart, and we continue to grow with our clients' needs. Whether you are a seasoned professional or a future leader in financial services, joining our company means being a part of a team of engaged individuals whose thoughts, ideas and opinions matter. Visit www.cibcmellon.com/careers to learn more about life at CIBC Mellon.

Media Contact CIBC Mellon:

Alexandra DeCata, Corporate Communications, [email protected], 416-643-6126

