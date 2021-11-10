CIBC Mellon recognized as one of the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces®

"CIBC Mellon's engaging and impactful employee experience is defined by its culture. Employees are empowered and given the support and resources to make a meaningful impact, both in and outside of the workplace," said Maple Tam, Chief Human Resources Officer at CIBC Mellon. "Our talented team has continued to position our company, clients and stakeholders for success while supporting each other and our communities during this unprecedented year. Even though we have been physically apart, we have remained connected and have worked together to strengthen our inclusive culture. We are honoured to be recognized by Achievers for our commitment to cultivating a positive employee experience."

"The COVID-19 pandemic presented a myriad of challenges for businesses and their workforce. But these unprecedented times also offered an opportunity for organizations to support their people. Companies that prioritized employee experience, recognition and employee voice have seen increased productivity, higher employee engagement and stronger loyalty," said Jeff Cates, CEO and president at Achievers. "This year's 50 Most Engaged winners embody what it means to be a "people-first" business and have proven how the prioritization of employee experience can help an organization withstand even the most difficult of times."

A panel of 15 esteemed judges comprised of employee engagement academics, industry analysts, thought leaders, journalists, and influencers evaluated the applicants. Winners were selected based on Achievers' Eight Elements of Employee Engagement®: Accountability & Performance, Belonging, Equity & Inclusion, Culture Alignment, Manager Empowerment, Professional & Personal Growth, Purpose & Leadership, Recognition & Rewards, and Wellbeing.

CIBC Mellon's investments in a great employee experience include:

A broad total rewards philosophy that encompasses competitive compensation and benefits, flexible working arrangements, well-being initiatives and a culture of recognition. Recognizing the impact the pandemic can have on employee overall wellbeing, the CIBC Mellon benefits plan was enhanced in several ways to better support mental wellness.

Extensive opportunities for career and skills development, including leadership programs, an e-learning library with hundreds of courses, stretch assignments and a mentorship program.

An employee-centric corporate social responsibility program with extensive community volunteering and fundraising campaigns supporting causes that matter most to our employees.

Virtual employee events and activities designed to foster community, collaboration and connection among and across teams at CIBC Mellon and with senior leaders.

Initiatives and events connecting employees across the company to promote inclusivity, celebrate differences and create awareness through a number of employee-led roundtable discussions and workshops on various diversity and inclusion topics.

In the past year we have seen employee engagement rise along with operational and business metrics. We continue to lean into the future of work, including building on our success by moving toward flexible working options as we enhance outcomes for employees and our clients.

We are also building with our clients and growing our company, including expanding our recruitment efforts across Canada .

To learn more about CIBC Mellon's employee experience and community engagement, or to explore current opportunities, visit www.cibcmellon.com/careers

About Achievers

Achievers' employee voice and recognition solutions bring your organization's values and strategy to life by activating employee participation and accelerating a culture of performance. Achievers leverages the science behind behavior change, so your people and your organization can experience sustainable, data-driven business results. Visit us at www.achievers.com.

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is dedicated to helping Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon delivers informed investment services for investment funds, pension plans, insurance companies, banks, foundations, endowments, corporations, and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. As at September 30, 2021, CIBC Mellon had more than C$2.5 trillion in assets under administration. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY Mellon network, which as at September 30, 2021 had US$45.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY Mellon trade-marks, is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company and CIBC Mellon Trust Company, and may be used as a generic term to refer to either or both companies.

For more information, including CIBC Mellon's latest knowledge leadership on issues relevant to institutional investors active in Canada, visit www.cibcmellon.com.

Media Contact:

Brent Merriman, Corporate Communications, CIBC Mellon, 416-643-5065, [email protected]



