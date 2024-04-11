CIBC Mellon names Shane Kuros Chief Business Development Officer

TORONTO, April 11, 2024 /CNW/ - CIBC Mellon today announced that Shane Kuros is returning to CIBC Mellon as Chief Business Development Officer. Mr. Kuros assumes overall responsibility for the company's growth and business development functions, and he rejoins the company's leadership team. Shane's return marks a new chapter for CIBC Mellon as we continue to innovate and transform to better serve our clients.

Mr. Kuros has more than 30 years of asset servicing and relationship development experience in Canada and globally. His recent roles include serving as global head of business development – banks, broker dealers and advisors & Hedgemark at BNY Mellon. He previously held senior leadership positions in fund administration, investment analytics, risk and compliance, information delivery and product management.

He formerly served at CIBC Mellon as Head of Business Development as well as leading the company's Global Financial Institutions team, responsible for servicing global banks, broker dealers, sovereign wealth funds and securities depositories. Under his leadership, CIBC Mellon established and grew an array of institutional mandates that remain with CIBC Mellon to this day.

"I am so pleased to welcome Shane back to the CIBC Mellon team. He brings deep insights into the challenges and opportunities facing some of the world's most sophisticated institutional investors, as well as a proven track record of delivering client service and strategic growth in Canada and globally," said Mal Cullen, Chief Executive Officer, CIBC Mellon. "As our global enterprise continues to innovate and transform to serve our clients, Shane is the right leader to help our clients capture opportunity and grow their businesses on the foundation of our enterprise innovation, data and technology capabilities. We are making significant, strategic investments in our platforms and technology solutions, including Eagle Accounting and Data Vault, to ensure that we can tailor the right combination of solutions for our clients."

"I am excited to return my sole focus to growing CIBC Mellon's Canadian business and to working once more with the exceptional team in Canada," said Shane Kuros, Chief Business Development Officer, CIBC Mellon. "Canada is one of the most dynamic markets in the world, with pension plans and asset managers that are pioneering operating models that are examples in the world. There is no better place to grow with clients as they access better technology, global scale, and our dynamic open architecture and platform strategy. CIBC Mellon is bringing real innovation forward with true IBOR, middle office, AIS, and modular solutions. I look forward to all we will build together."

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is dedicated to helping Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon delivers informed investment services for investment funds, pension plans, insurance companies, banks, foundations, endowments, corporations, and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. As at December 31, 2023, CIBC Mellon had more than C$2.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY Mellon network, which as at December 31, 2023, had US$47.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY Mellon trade-marks, is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company and CIBC Mellon Trust Company, and may be used as a generic term to refer to either or both companies. www.cibcmellon.com

