CIBC Mellon Named World's Best Sub-Custodian by Global Finance Magazine for 2026

Global recognition arrives in the company's 30th anniversary year

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- CIBC Mellon has been named World's Best Sub-Custodian Bank by Global Finance Magazine as part of the publication's World's Best Banks 2026 Global Honorees awards. This marks the fifth consecutive year CIBC Mellon has held the top global ranking in sub-custody, and the recognition arrives as the company marks its 30th anniversary of serving institutional investors in Canada.

"Sub-custody is a business of precision. Global institutions rely on us to be their presence in Canada, safeguarding their clients' assets, settling with accuracy and bringing them the local market insight that distance cannot replace," said Mal Cullen, Chief Executive Officer, CIBC Mellon. "Thirty years into serving this market, that trust is still earned the same way, transaction by transaction. This recognition belongs to the sub-custody teams who deliver that standard every day."

"We are honoured to be recognized as the World's Best Sub-Custodian for a fifth consecutive year," said Catherine Thrasher, Chief Operations Officer, CIBC Mellon. "This achievement reflects the strength of our operations, the calibre of our people, our command of the Canadian market and the confidence global institutions continue to place in CIBC Mellon. It's a standard we are proud to uphold and one we're committed to continuously advancing."

"CIBC Mellon's strategic technological investments, stellar efficiency, growing fintech alliances, and superior customer service have maintained the sub-custodian's leading position," said Joseph Giarraputo, Founder and Editorial Director, Global Finance.

Winners were selected based on performance over the past year and other criteria, including reputation and management excellence. Global Finance's editorial board made the selections with input from corporate financial executives, analysts and bankers throughout the world. The full World's Best Banks 2026 report will be featured in Global Finance's October print and digital editions and online at GFMag.com.

About the Global Finance World's Best Banks Awards

The full World's Best Bank report will be featured in Global Finance's October print and digital editions, as well as online on GFMag.com.

Winners were selected based on performance over the past year and other criteria including reputation and management excellence. Global Finance's editorial board made the selections with input from corporate financial executives, analysts and bankers throughout the world.

Global Finance will honour the World's Best Banks 2026 on the morning of October 17th at the annual World's Best Bank Awards Ceremony in Dusit Thani, Bangkok during the IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings.

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is celebrating 30 years of helping Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon delivers investment services for investment funds, pension plans, insurance companies, banks, foundations, endowments, corporations, and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada.

As at June 30, 2026, CIBC Mellon had more than C$3.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY network, which as at June 30, 2026 had US$62.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY trade-marks, and is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Trust Company.

For more information – including CIBC Mellon's latest knowledge leadership on issues relevant to institutional investors active in Canada – visit www.cibcmellon.com.

Media Contact

Alexandra DeCata, Corporate Communications, CIBC Mellon, 416‑643‑6126, [email protected]

SOURCE CIBC Mellon