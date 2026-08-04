Canadian Plan Sponsors Post Strong Positive Median Returns in Q2, According to the BNY Canadian Asset Strategy View Universe

All asset classes reported positive returns with non-Canadian equities posting the greatest returns

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- The median return of the BNY Canadian Asset Strategy View universe, a BNY Global Risk Solutions fund-level tracking service, was 6.38% for the second quarter of 2026. The one-year median return as of June 30, 2026, was 12.06%, while the median 10-year annualized return was 7.38%.

The BNY Canadian Asset Strategy View universe results are based on $360 billion worth of investment assets in Canadian investment plans, with the average plan size of $5.80 billion. The universe is designed to provide peer comparisons by plan type and size, and it comprises 62 Canadian corporate, public and university pension plans, foundations and endowments. Additional insight into the plan results is provided by BNY's Asset Strategy View sub asset class universes.

"Global markets were impacted by the middle east conflict with Iran, creating oil price volatility and supply chain disruption in the Strait of Hormuz. Artificial intelligence and semiconductor companies, as well as related industries also gave positive momentum to the investment markets this quarter," said David Cohen, Director of Global Risk Solutions Canada, BNY. "Canadian pension plans benefited from a weak Canadian dollar elevating foreign investment returns. All asset classes posted positive returns this quarter, led by strong performance in the U.S. and Emerging Markets".

Among traditional asset classes, Emerging Market Equity posted the highest performance, with a quarterly median return of 25.56%, followed by U.S. Equity returning 17.07%.

With respect to non-traditional asset classes, Hedge Funds delivered the strongest performance, with a quarterly median return of 6.53%. Private Equity ended the quarter with a median return of 3.00% while Real Estate delivered a quarterly return of 1.68%.

Q2 2026 Highlights of the BNY Canadian Asset Strategy View Universe

The BNY Asset Strategy View universe of Canadian pension plans over $1 billion in AUM outperformed the median return of the Total Canadian Asset Strategy View Universe in Q2 2026.

Canadian Foundations & Endowments posted a median performance of 7.94% for the second quarter, exceeding both the Corporate and Public Pension Plans.

Major equity segments had mixed results in Q2. Canadian Equity posted a median return of 7.52% in the second quarter, outperforming the S&P/TSX Composite Index return of 6.96%. U.S. Equity posted a median return of 17.07%, was close to the S&P 500 Index return of 17.12%. Global Equity reported a median return of 14.44% in Q2, trailed the MSCI World Index return of 15.79%. International Equity posted a quarterly median return of 15.61%, beating the MSCI EAFE Index return of 12.93%.

Emerging Markets Equity posted a positive median performance for the quarter of 25.56%, trailed the MSCI Emerging Markets Index return of 26.21%.

The Canadian Fixed Income median return was 2.93% in the second quarter of 2026. Fixed Income outperformed the FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index for the quarter, which returned 2.01%.

Private Equity reported a quarterly median return of 3.00% for the second quarter, Real Estate reported a quarterly median return of 1.68%. Hedge Funds reported a return of 6.53%.

BNY Canadian Asset Strategy View Universe Median Plan Returns*

Universe Medians Q2 2026 One-Year Three-Years Five-Years Ten-Years Canadian Asset Strategy View Total Fund 6.38 12.06 10.41 6.80 7.38 Canadian Equity 7.52 28.00 20.47 14.26 12.48 U.S. Equity 17.07 26.94 19.71 14.04

International Equity 15.61 28.81 21.90 12.46 11.34 Global Equity 14.44 24.36 20.50 13.10 13.89 Canadian Fixed Income 2.93 4.02 4.83 1.01 2.14 Canadian Foundations & Endowments 7.94 17.25 13.69 8.99 9.12 Canadian Public Pension Plans 6.89 14.21 12.11 8.12 8.20 Canadian Corporate Pension Plans 6.06 10.36 9.50 5.35 6.60

*All returns are posted gross of fee results, calculated in Canadian dollars.

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is celebrating its 30th year as a Canadian company exclusively focused on the investment servicing needs of Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon's investment servicing solutions for institutions and corporations are provided in close collaboration with our parent companies, and include custody, multicurrency accounting, fund administration, recordkeeping, pension services, exchange-traded fund services, securities lending services, foreign exchange processing and settlement, and treasury services. As at June 30, 2026, CIBC Mellon had more than C3.6 trillion of assets under administration on behalf of banks, pension funds, investment funds, corporations, governments, insurance companies, foreign insurance trusts, foundations and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY Mellon network, which as at June 30, 2026, had US$62.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY trade-marks, is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company and CIBC Mellon Trust Company, and may be used as a generic term to refer to either or both companies.

Information containing any historical information, data or analysis should not be taken as an indication or guarantee of any future performance, analysis, forecast or prediction. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The Information should not be relied on and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment and experience of the user, its management, employees, advisors and/or clients when making investment and other business decisions. None of the Information constitutes an offer to sell (or a solicitation of an offer to buy), any security, financial product or other investment vehicle or any trading strategy. Some products or services are available only through BNY.

For more information, including CIBC Mellon's latest knowledge leadership on issues relevant to institutional investors active in Canada, visit www.cibcmellon.com.

Media Contact:

Alexandra DeCata, Corporate Communications, CIBC Mellon, 416-643-6126, [email protected]

SOURCE CIBC Mellon