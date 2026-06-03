TORONTO, June 3, 2026 /CNW/ - CIBC Mellon's Total Cost Reporting (TCR) service supports investment fund manager (IFM) clients in-scope for meeting Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) transparency mandates under amendments to National Instrument 31-103. CIBC Mellon delivered 100 per cent on-time onboarding for all IFM clients who elected to subscribe to the service ahead of the regulatory changes. By reliably delivering more than 12,000 reporting line items each business day, CIBC Mellon is highlighting the tangible value and operational stability the service provides to Canadian IFMs as they work to enhance transparency for investors and advisors.

Canada's TCR regulatory requirements came into effect January 1, 2026 and mandate that IFMs provide visibility into embedded fund expenses. CIBC Mellon's operational engine functions as a centralized calculation hub that determines the Daily Cost Factor (DCF) – representing the fund expenses per security for a given day – and facilitates the distribution of the Fund Expense Ratio (FER) to industry repositories. CIBC Mellon was one of the first service providers to recognize the operational gap for investment fund managers, proactively voicing the need for a central utility and taking a leadership role in shaping the industry's approach to TCR standards.

"Our clients told us early on that they needed a centralized solution to meet the new CSA requirements, without rebuilding their own infrastructure," said Ronald C. Landry, Vice President and Head of Segment Solutions and Canadian ETF Services, CIBC Mellon. "By taking an active leadership role within the CSA implementation working group from the outset and advocating for practical industry standards, we remain ahead of the curve."

"CIBC Mellon's Total Cost Reporting service made our transition to the new regulatory requirements seamless," said Daryl Kletke, Vice President, Portfolio Operations, Accounting and Analytics, IGM Financial. "The onboarding process was straightforward, and their team provided clear guidance at every step. We now feel well-prepared and confident in our ability to deliver accurate and transparent reporting to dealers and brokers."

"We greatly appreciate CIBC Mellon's commitment to supporting our organization through the TCR regulatory change. The service meets our needs, and the onboarding experience was smooth and efficient," noted Eddy Fung, Vice President, Retail Finance & Administration, Guardian Capital. "Having a reliable provider for regulatory reporting gives us peace of mind."

CIBC Mellon continues to monitor Canada's regulatory environment and support institutional investors in advancing against their objectives. CIBC Mellon continues to engage actively with regulators and industry bodies around such areas as driving forward for a transparent and level playing field for Canadian investors.

To learn more about how CIBC Mellon is supporting institutional investors in Canada, visit www.cibcmellon.com

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is celebrating 30 years of helping Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon delivers investment services for investment funds, pension plans, insurance companies, banks, foundations, endowments, corporations, and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada.

As at March 31, 2026, CIBC Mellon had more than C$3.4 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY network, which as at March 31, 2026 had US$59.4 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY trade-marks, and is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Trust Company.

For more information – including CIBC Mellon's latest knowledge leadership on issues relevant to institutional investors active in Canada – visit www.cibcmellon.com.

Media Contact:

Alexandra DeCata, Corporate Communications, CIBC Mellon

416-643-6143

[email protected]

SOURCE CIBC Mellon