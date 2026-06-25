CIBC Mellon Named Best Sub-Custodian in North America by Global Finance Magazine 2026

TORONTO, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - CIBC Mellon has been named Best Sub-Custodian in North America for 2026 by Global Finance Magazine, recognizing the company's continued focus on client service, market knowledge, operational strength, and innovation in asset servicing.

"This recognition reflects what clients need from a sub-custodian in Canada, a provider that knows the market with a proven track record of reliable execution," said Mal Cullen, Chief Executive Officer, CIBC Mellon. "At CIBC Mellon, we focus on delivering local insight, dependable execution, and responsive service institutional investors need to operate in Canada with confidence."

"In Canada, clients need a sub-custodian that combines market knowledge, executional strength, and responsive service in a way that reflects the realities of this market," said Richard Anton, Chief Commercial Officer, CIBC Mellon. "At CIBC Mellon, that means bringing together local relationship coverage, deep operational expertise, and continued investment in areas such as data, digital capability, and service delivery, so clients can operate with greater transparency, efficiency, and confidence. We are proud to see that commitment recognized across North America."

"We congratulate CIBC Mellon on being named Best Sub-Custodian in North America for 2026," said Global Finance founder and editorial director Joseph Giarraputo. "Global Finance's Best Sub-Custodian Bank Award honorees have distinguished themselves through operational excellence, market knowledge, technological innovation, and their ability to deliver reliable asset servicing across multiple jurisdictions."

This latest recognition builds on CIBC Mellon's longstanding role in the Canadian market and underscores its commitment to delivering asset servicing solutions that support institutional investors as their needs continue to evolve.

Media Contact:

Alexandra DeCata, Corporate Communications, CIBC Mellon, 416-643-6126, [email protected]

About Global Finance Magazine

Global Finance, founded in 1987, has a circulation of 50,000 and readers in 193 countries and territories. Global Finance's audience includes senior corporate and financial officers responsible for making investment and strategic decisions at multinational companies and financial institutions. Its website -- GFMag.com -- offers analysis and articles that are the legacy of 39 years of experience in international financial markets. Global Finance is headquartered in New York, with offices around the world. Global Finance regularly selects the top performers among banks and other providers of financial services. These awards have become a trusted standard of excellence for the global financial community.

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is celebrating 30 years of helping Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon delivers investment services for investment funds, pension plans, insurance companies, banks, foundations, endowments, corporations, and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada.

As at March 31, 2026, CIBC Mellon had more than C$3.4 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY network, which as at March 31, 2026 had US$59.4 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY trade-marks, and is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Trust Company.

For more information – including CIBC Mellon's latest knowledge leadership on issues relevant to institutional investors active in Canada – visit www.cibcmellon.com.

SOURCE CIBC Mellon