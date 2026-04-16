TORONTO, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - CIBC Mellon has been named to the 2026 Best Workplaces™ for Women list by Great Place To Work®.

This recognition builds on CIBC Mellon's recent Great Place to Work® certification, further reflecting employee feedback across the organization.

"This achievement is especially meaningful because it reflects the voices and experiences of women throughout CIBC Mellon," said Maple Tam, Chief Human Resources Officer, CIBC Mellon. "Fostering equity is an ongoing commitment woven into how we lead, collaborate, and support one another. We are proud of the progress we've made in advancing women across our organization and remain energized by the work ahead. Our focus continues to be on removing barriers, nurturing talent, and investing in mentorship and development."

A key driver of this progress is our Women's Initiatives Network (WIN), an employee-led group that has evolved into a platform for mentorship, leadership growth, and industry engagement. Through structured programming and external collaboration, WIN connects early career talent with senior leadership, while also extending CIBC Mellon's commitment to advancing women across the financial services ecosystem.

This approach reflects a broader shift in how workplace culture is defined, moving beyond engagement toward measurable impact. Organizations recognized on the Best Workplaces™ for Women list must meet a high threshold of employee feedback and demonstrate consistent, organization-wide commitment to equitable opportunity.

For CIBC Mellon, the designation adds to a growing body of recognition tied not only to culture, but to the outcomes that culture produces, including leadership representation, career progression, and long-term talent retention.

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Their mission is to help organizations develop high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Their rigorous model and certification process makes Great Place To Work® the only global authority on workplace culture, recognized by employees and employers worldwide. Learn more at greatplacetowork.ca.

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is dedicated to helping Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon delivers informed investment services for investment funds, pension plans, insurance companies, banks, foundations, endowments, corporations, and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. As at December 31, 2025, CIBC Mellon had more than C$3.4 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY network, which as at December 31, 2025 had US$59.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY trade-marks, and is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Trust Company.

Media Contact for CIBC Mellon:

Alexandra DeCata, Corporate Communications, CIBC Mellon, 416-643-6126, [email protected]

SOURCE CIBC Mellon