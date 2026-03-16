TORONTO, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - CIBC Mellon today announced it has earned the Great Place to Work Certification™ – a recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience. The certification reflects the direct feedback of employees across the company and highlights CIBC Mellon's ongoing focus on workplace experience, culture, and employee engagement.

The Great Place to Work Certification™ is awarded to companies that meet rigorous benchmarks related to trust, culture, leadership, and overall employee sentiment. "This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the feedback and experiences of our employees and tells us that we're on the right path – creating a workplace where everyone feels valued, supported, and able to grow," said Maple Tam, Chief Human Resources Officer, CIBC Mellon. "Our focus on inclusivity and connection isn't just about our culture; it's about empowering our people to deliver the best for our clients and contribute to our shared success."

CIBC Mellon has continued to evolve its workplace programs in support of a modern, flexible, and connected employee experience. This includes investments in leadership development, hybrid work support, wellness programs, learning resources, and initiatives designed to promote inclusion and collaboration across teams.

CIBC Mellon's certification is featured on the Great Place to Work Canada website, joining a community of organizations recognized for strong cultures and people-first practices.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces ™ List. Learn more at greatplacetowork.ca

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is dedicated to helping Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon delivers informed investment services for investment funds, pension plans, insurance companies, banks, foundations, endowments, corporations, and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. As at December 31, 2025, CIBC Mellon had more than C$3.4 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY network, which as at December 31, 2025 had US$59.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY trade-marks, and is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Trust Company.

For more information – including CIBC Mellon's latest knowledge leadership on issues relevant to institutional investors active in Canada – visit www.cibcmellon.com.

Media Contact for CIBC Mellon:

Alexandra DeCata, Corporate Communications, CIBC Mellon, 416-643-6126,

[email protected]

SOURCE CIBC Mellon