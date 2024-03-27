TORONTO, March 27, 2024 /CNW/ - CIBC Mellon today announced that Richard Anton has been appointed Chief Client Officer and Catherine Thrasher has been appointed Chief Operations Officer. Mr. Anton assumes overall responsibility for the company's relationship management, strategic client solutions, product development, corporate communications and marketing functions. Ms. Thrasher assumes responsibility for CIBC Mellon's operations, including custody services, fund administration, investor recordkeeping, pension benefit services, institutional and pension accounting, operational excellence, project management, onboarding and more. Both Mr. Anton and Ms. Thrasher remain members of CIBC Mellon's leadership team.

Richard has more than 30 years of financial services experience, most recently serving as CIBC Mellon's Chief Operations Officer. Richard has extensive experience overseeing operational functions, executing transformational projects and sustaining strong service delivery. In addition to driving resiliency, service excellence and strong governance, Richard's Canadian market expertise and focus on advancing investment operations innovation has helped clients understand and undertake their toughest transformation challenges.

Catherine Thrasher now assumes the role of Chief Operations Officer. Catherine has more than 25 years of investment industry experience, having served with BNY Mellon Global Risk Solutions and its predecessor companies since 1998. In her previous role as Chief Client Solutions Officer at CIBC Mellon, Catherine was responsible for overseeing the operating model and multi-product solutions, across CIBC Mellon and BNY Mellon with a focus on data needs. Her experience in performance and risk at BNY Mellon, and most recently implementing large-scale custody, middle office and fund accounting initiatives well positions her to lead our operational teams.

"These appointments position CIBC Mellon well as we further extend our position as a market leader in innovation, data and technology empowered by the global capabilities of BNY Mellon. Catherine has a proven track record of delivering best-in-class products and solutions, enhancing business optimization. Catherine has the experience to build on our momentum in our client experience transformation initiatives and advance our strategic priorities," said Mal Cullen, Chief Executive Officer, CIBC Mellon. "Richard has comprehensive knowledge of CIBC Mellon's operations, deep client and industry relationships, and a profound understanding of where our company and clients need to go over the years ahead. Richard is poised to drive transformative initiatives that enhance client relationships and fuel innovation."

"I am honoured to step into the role of Chief Client Officer with a clear mission to empower our clients to transform and future-proof their businesses," said Richard Anton, Chief Client Officer, CIBC Mellon. "I'm very excited to turn my focus to deepening and strengthening our relationships with our clients."

"I look forward to leading CIBC Mellon's fantastic operations and delivery teams as we drive forward on both large scale initiatives and reinforcing strong daily service," said Catherine Thrasher, Chief Operations Officer, CIBC Mellon. "It's an exciting time at CIBC Mellon and I am so proud to lead our market-leading operations teams."

