Celebrating the fund services industry's biggest names in 2023, CIBC Mellon was recognized as a top performer for its fund administration services from Global Custodian's annual survey.

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, CIBC Mellon announced that it has been recognized for its ETF administration services at Global Custodian's 2023 Industry Leaders Awards. The award ceremony took place on November 16, recognizing top performers in fund services globally.

"We are honoured to be recognized with this prestigious award from Global Custodian, which highlights the high quality of service we provide to our clients as an ETF services and investment operations provider," said Mal Cullen, Chief Executive Officer, CIBC Mellon. "Beyond providing core services, we empower exponential growth for our clients through our products, operational expertise, and most importantly, our people. Each team member commits to getting it right every day for our clients, and that helps set the company apart."

"As we look ahead to next year, the ETF industry in Canada is poised for continued growth and forward-thinking solutions, and we are moving quickly to support the evolving needs of clients," said Ronald C. Landry, Head of Product and Canadian ETF Services, CIBC Mellon. "With the increasing popularity of ETFs as investment vehicles, we anticipate the acceleration of key developments as investors align their portfolios with their interests or capitalize on emerging trends."

"The standout categories for CIBC Mellon were Fund Accounting, and Securities Lending," said Richard Schwartz, Special Projects Editor, Global Custodian. "Securities Lending scored particularly highly, with one client praising the communication from the team on areas such as revenue opportunities, education around transactions and support in avoiding settlement delays."

Global Custodian's Industry Leaders Awards

Global Custodian's Industry Leaders Awards recognize the specific achievements made by hedge fund administrators, mutual fund administrators, prime brokers, private equity fund administrators, exchange-traded fund administrators, and for the first time this year, the top achievers from Global Custodian's Outsourced Trading survey.

Media Contact for Global Custodian:

Richard Schwartz, Special Projects Editor, Global Custodian, +44 (0) 20 7397 3816, [email protected]

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is a Canadian company exclusively focused on the investment servicing needs of Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon's investment servicing solutions for institutions and corporations are provided in close collaboration with our parent companies, and include custody, multicurrency accounting, fund administration, recordkeeping, pension services, exchange-traded fund services, securities lending services, foreign exchange processing and settlement, and treasury services. As at September 30, 2023, CIBC Mellon had more than C$2.4 trillion of assets under administration on behalf of banks, pension funds, investment funds, corporations, governments, insurance companies, foreign insurance trusts, foundations and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY Mellon network, which as at September 30, 2023 had US$45.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY Mellon trade-marks, is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company and CIBC Mellon Trust Company, and may be used as a generic term to refer to either or both companies. www.cibcmellon.com

Media Contact for CIBC Mellon:

Alexandra DeCata, Corporate Communications, CIBC Mellon,

416-643-6126, [email protected]

SOURCE CIBC Mellon