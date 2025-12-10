Expansion of platform provides opportunity for cardholders to enjoy a seamless travel booking experience

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC announced today the expansion of its online booking platform, "CIBC by Expedia" to include a wide range of CIBC credit cards, enabling more clients to enjoy a seamless travel booking experience and access to Expedia Group's global travel network, all through CIBC Online and Mobile Banking.

Building on the success of the initial platform launch in 2024, which was available exclusively to CIBC Aventura cardholders, this expansion brings travel booking benefits to clients with CIBC Dividend, Adapta, Select, Classic, Business, and other CIBC credit cards, making travel planning and booking easier.

"Our goal is to empower clients with more choice and convenience that helps make their travel ambitions real," said Diane Ferri, Senior Vice-President, Day-to-Day Banking, CIBC. "By expanding the CIBC by Expedia platform to more cardholders, we're enabling clients to experience the ease and flexibility of booking travel while earning additional points and cash back on select cards."

With CIBC by Expedia, clients can plan, book and make changes 24/7 through a Virtual Assistant, and access Expedia Group's market-leading inventory, including 900,000+ hotels and vacation rentals, 500+ airlines, 100+ car rentals, and 200,000+ activities.

On CIBC Adapta and Dividend credit cards, clients can also earn additional points and cash back when booking flights, hotels, car rentals and more through CIBC by Expedia.

