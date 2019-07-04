CIBC has Best Mobile Banking Experience for Canadians according to Surviscor

Takes top spot in Surviscor's 2019 Canadian Mobile Banking Review

TORONTO, July 4, 2019 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) has received the highest ranking for best overall mobile banking experience in the Canadian digital banking landscape according to the latest study from Surviscor, a North American firm specializing in the analysis and ranking of Canadian digital customer experiences provided by service firms.

"Delivering the best mobile banking experience is a major part of the overall value we provide for clients," said Aayaz Pira, Senior Vice-President, Digital and Direct Banking, CIBC. "Our CIBC Mobile BankingApp™ complements a range of banking enhancements we're making by offering an easy and secure mobile experience with deep functionality – from the ability to lock and unlock credit cards to even sending global money transfers – all with the tap of your device."

The 2019 Canadian Mobile Banking Card Review measured overall customer experience in mobile banking based on features and functionality, with criteria assessed in five categories: initial experience, transactional experience, user experience, account experience and, support experience.

"The last 12 months has been one of the busiest spans on record with major changes in the mobile platforms Canadians are using for their everyday banking needs," said Glenn LaCoste, President of Surviscor Inc. "We congratulate CIBC for its ongoing commitment to leading-edge digital services that closely mirror its traditional online experience."

CIBC has ranked #1 in the study for two of the last three years as evaluated through scorCard, Surviscor's proprietary methodology that provides an impartial assessment of the overall mobile-based customer experience at Canadian banking institutions.

For further information on the main categories, results and more detailed analysis on the firms reviewed, visit www.surviscor.com, contact Surviscor at 1-866-299-7267 or email results@surviscor.com.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Small Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

About Surviscor Inc.

Surviscor is a North American leader in the analysis and ranking of Canadian digital customer experiences provided by service firms. Surviscor's popular digital brokerage and banking reviews are powered by its proprietary scorCard methodology, identifying the BEST and WORST digital customer experiences. All studies and analyses serve as industry benchmarks for consumers and industry participants by identifying digital offerings considered to be leading-edge as compared to the industry standard.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Susan Kirwin, Public Relations, 416-980-5192 or susan.kirwin@cibc.com; Glenn LaCoste, President, Surviscor Inc., 416-993-1246, or info@surviscor.com

Related Links

www.cibc.com

