TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - CIBC today announced it has been awarded WELL Certification at the Platinum level for its new global headquarters from the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). This achievement places the bank's workspace at CIBC SQUARE as the largest workplace to achieve WELL Certification at the Platinum level across all sectors in Canada and in the financial sector, globally.

The WELL Building Standard (WELL) is the premier building standard to focus on enhancing people's health and well-being through the buildings where we live, work and play. WELL Certification at the Platinum level represents the highest pinnacle of health achievement across WELL's 10 core concepts that include: air, water, nourishment, light, movement, thermal comfort, sound, materials, mind and community.

"We are very proud to be recognized for our incredible new workplace at CIBC SQUARE," said Veni Iozzo, Executive Vice-President, Enterprise Real Estate and Workplace Transformation. "Much attention to detail went into designing our space with a commitment to providing our employees with the best health and wellbeing amenities and standards."

Some of the performance features that contributed to this award include:

Dedicated spaces designed to enhance employee wellness including wellbeing rooms, reflection rooms, rejuvenation corners and a lactation suite

Sit-stand workstations located along windows so all employees have access to natural light

Healthy nourishment options available to all employees in their workspaces

Annual monitoring and testing of air, water and thermal quality standards

Accessibility and universal design elements that exceed standards

"Leaders in the financial sector understand the value of creating healthy spaces for their clients and more resilient workplaces for their employees," said Rachel Hodgdon, President and CEO, IWBI. "We applaud CIBC's achievement of WELL Certification at the highest level, signaling their commitment to people-first places."

In addition to achieving WELL Certification at the Platinum level from the IWBI, CIBC's workspace at CIBC SQUARE is also LEED Platinum Certified, the highest level of achievement under the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) building rating system.

