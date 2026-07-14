Team CIBC raises $1.7M for the 30th annual Tour CIBC Charles-Bruneau

MONTREAL, July 14, 2026 /CNW/ - The 30th annual Tour CIBC Charles-Bruneau took place July 4 to 10, bringing together cyclists from across Quebec, all united by the same hope – to offer every child with cancer the chance of a cure and a healthy life. Over 1000 participants and volunteers, including 129 dedicated Team CIBC members, rallied together. This year, over $4M was raised, with Team CIBC contributing an impressive $1.7M.

CIBC team members present a cheque for $1.7 million at the 30th annual Tour CIBC Charles-Bruneau on July 10, 2026

This year marked Team CIBC's 20th year as title sponsor of the Tour CIBC Charles-Bruneau. Since 2006, CIBC has raised over $15 million for the Fondation Charles-Bruneau. The money raised is invested in organizations that deliver research, treatment, and screening, as well as cancer initiatives that prioritize prevention and early detection so that kids with cancer can focus on their dreams and not their diagnosis.

"This partnership is deeply rooted in who we are at CIBC," said Rosa Trunzo, Senior Vice-President and Region Head, Eastern Canada Region, Personal Banking at CIBC. "Seeing our team members, clients and communities come together around the Tour every year is incredibly inspiring, especially as we mark 20 years as title sponsor."

Today, more than 2,000 children in Quebec have cancer, and nearly 300 new cases are diagnosed each year. The research funded by the Fondation Charles-Bruneau has an impact throughout the world, giving the best chances of recovery to all children with cancer in Quebec and across Canada. Thanks to research, the cure rate for major types of cancer has risen from 35% to 85% in 30 years.

"Over the years, I've had the privilege of seeing firsthand the impact the Fondation Charles-Bruneau has on children and families facing cancer," said Charles Martel, Managing Director, Regional Head & Branch Manager, CIBC Private Wealth Wood Gundy, Quebec Region, and member of the Fondation Charles-Bruneau Board of Directors. "This milestone year is an opportunity to reflect on how far we've come in pediatric cancer research, but also on the work that still lies ahead."

"For the past 20 years, CIBC has been at the heart of the Tour CIBC Charles-Bruneau, helping to make this event a powerful movement of solidarity," says Pierre Bruneau, Founder and Spokesperson, Fondation Charles-Bruneau. "Year after year, CIBC rallies its teams, its clients, and thousands of participants around a single cause – providing a better future for children with cancer."

You can still make a difference by sending friends and family an ecard. For every ecard sent, CIBC will donate $10 to the Fondation Charles-Bruneau up to a maximum of $50,000, helping to advance vital research and care, giving more children the chance to recover and thrive.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Through corporate donations, community partnerships and the genuinely caring culture of Team CIBC, we are committed to creating a world where everyone can realize their ambitions. Learn more about our community impact. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Alexa Xuereb, CIBC Public Affairs, [email protected] or 416-784-7909