CIBC donates $50,000 to support wildfire relief efforts in Alberta

TORONTO, July 25, 2024 /CNW/ - CIBC announced today that it will be donating $50,000 to the CIBC Foundation Alberta Emergency Relief Fund to provide immediate and long-term support to those affected by the wildfire impacting Jasper National Park and the surrounding town, along with evacuation efforts in the area.

"CIBC joins our clients, our team members and communities to support Albertans as they navigate these devastating wildfires. At this trying time, our thoughts are with everyone who has been impacted," said Chris Giulekas, Vice-President, Northern Canada, Personal Banking, CIBC.

In addition, for clients who are impacted in Alberta, CIBC is providing the following financial relief, advice, and support:

Re-amortizing mortgages to lower payments

Special payment arrangements and deferrals on loans and lines of credit

Conversion of Aventura® points into cash payment for applicable credit cards

Debt consolidation for more manageable payments

To further support those affected by the wildfires, donations can be made through the CIBC Foundation Alberta Emergency Relief Fund. Donations received through this fund will be used to provide assistance to local organizations to promote immediate relief and provide long-term assistance for recovery in the area.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets and Direct Financial Services businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Devika Goberdhan, CIBC Communications & Public Affairs, [email protected]