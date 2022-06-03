TORONTO, June 3, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC announced today it is donating $20,000 to United Way Northwest Territories to support relief efforts in Hay River and Kátł'odeeche First Nation in Northwest Territories, where breakaway ice waters have caused unprecedented flooding and put thousands of residents at risk.

"The situation in Hay River and Kátł'odeeche First Nation is truly devastating, with flooding in the South Slave region displacing hundreds of families from their homes, and damaging businesses and other crucial infrastructure," said Stephen Forbes, Executive Vice-President, Purpose, Brand, and Corporate Affairs, CIBC. "We join our clients and team members in Hay River in helping ensure the people of this region have immediate access to critical resources as they look to transition from response to recovery."

CIBC encourages Canadians to help those in need by donating to United Way Northwest Territories. Monies raised will help ensure the people of Hay River and Kátł'odeeche First Nation are provided immediate and necessary aid.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Josh Burleton, CIBC Communications & Public Affairs, 416-304-2712 / [email protected]