TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC today announced the launch of [email protected], a new global health and wellbeing platform that gives employees the ability to set and track personalized wellness goals, engage in individual and group challenges, and access expert guidance to build healthy habits through an easy-to-use and engaging app. The new platform is free to CIBC employees, accessible anywhere, and is built to be highly engaging including the opportunity to participate in wellbeing challenges with colleagues.

Created in partnership with Virgin Pulse, a leading digital-first health and wellbeing company, [email protected] further demonstrates CIBC's commitment to investing in resources and technology to help its employees achieve their personal wellbeing ambitions at every stage of their life journey – at work and beyond.

"Wellbeing is a cornerstone of CIBC's purpose-led culture, and we recognize the importance of providing our team members with innovative new offerings to support their diverse and unique health and wellbeing needs," said Jackie Goldman, Senior Vice-President, Rewards, Recognition and Performance at CIBC. "With the launch of [email protected] we're empowering our team to make small, achievable changes that result in meaningful outcomes. We're committed to supporting our employee's total wellbeing in new and engaging ways so they can achieve their ambitions, and experience the lifelong rewards of better health."

When it comes to health and wellness, CIBC understands that small steps lead to big changes. Through [email protected], CIBC employees can:

Get personalized wellbeing information created by experts.

Be motivated and inspire others to build new healthy habits by setting up wellbeing challenges for themselves, colleagues, family and friends.

Learn easy ways to get more active, eat well and manage life's ups and downs with daily tips, a healthy habit tracker, and sleep and nutrition guides.

Invite up to 10 family members or friends to the app so they can support one another's wellbeing.

Access a variety of health and wellness resources anytime, anywhere, via computer or personal mobile device.

[email protected] builds on the existing wellbeing benefits CIBC offers its employees including:

100% reimbursement for mental health services coverage for accredited psychologists, social workers (MSW), psychotherapists, marriage and family therapists and clinical counsellors up to $5,000 per person per year.

per person per year. Access to resources, such as an employee and family assistance program (EFAP), an online wellbeing video library, and online mental health therapy options.

An ongoing advice series from CIBC's Corporate Medical Director to provide a trusted source of health and medical information, and to discuss topics that are important to team members' wellbeing.

