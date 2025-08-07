In-house AI platform recognized for its ability to deliver scalable solutions

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC announced today that its internal AI platform, CAI (CIBC AI), has been named the Best Gen-AI Initiative by The Digital Banker, recognizing the bank's innovative use of generative AI to enhance productivity while delivering best-in-class client experience.

The Digital Banker assesses organizations on innovation, client experience, financial and market performance, and corporate strategy. The organization commended CAI for its ability to deliver scalable solutions and have a measurable impact on global banking.

"CAI reflects our bank's commitment to staying at the forefront of technology," said Dave Gillespie, Executive Vice-President, Infrastructure, Architecture and Modernization, CIBC. "This recognition underscores CIBC's commitment to leveraging AI thoughtfully and effectively, enhancing our ability to meet client needs while supporting our teams in delivering on our client-focused strategy."

Launched across the bank in May, CAI empowers team members to automate common tasks like summarizing documents, drafting emails, and compiling research. By integrating advanced tools such as automated content generation, customizable templates, and enhanced search functionalities into the platform, CAI is transforming the way team members work, saving an estimated 600,000 hours since its launch. Additionally, CAI is serving as a platform and engine for a variety of tailored CIBC specific AI solutions, enabling workflows and business solutions specifically customized for CIBC.

The Digital Banker Awards recognize excellence in customer experience across the financial services landscape and strive to provide unbiased and objective benchmarks for the global industry, highlighting financial service providers that deliver a superior and consistent customer experience.

This recognition marks the second consecutive year that CIBC has won the Best Gen-AI Initiative technology award from The Digital Banker. The bank was recognized in 2024 for its transformational work on its Knowledge Central Generative AI pilot.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre .

SOURCE Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

For further information: Katarina Milicevic, CIBC Communications & Public Affairs, [email protected] or 416-362-3458