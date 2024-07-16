CIBC Asset Management Inc. announces the expansion of the CIBC Investment Grade Bond Funds lineup with new ETF series available

TORONTO, July 16, 2024 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – To further strengthen and build on the success of the CIBC Investment Grade Bond Funds (2024, 2025 and 2026) mutual funds launched on January 29, 2024 and those launched on July 5, 2024, CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAM) today announced the launch of the following ETF Series that have closed their initial offerings of units and will begin trading on the Cboe Exchange today.

ETF ticker* Management fee* CIBC 2025 Investment Grade Bond Fund ETF Series CTBA 0.15 % CIBC 2026 Investment Grade Bond Fund ETF Series CTBB 0.15 % CIBC 2027 Investment Grade Bond Fund ETF Series CTBC 0.15 % CIBC 2028 Investment Grade Bond Fund ETF Series CTBD 0.15 % CIBC 2029 Investment Grade Bond Fund ETF Series CTBE 0.15 % CIBC 2030 Investment Grade Bond Fund ETF Series CTBF 0.15 % CIBC 2025 U.S. Investment Grade Bond Fund ETF Series CTUC.U 0.15 % CIBC 2026 U.S. Investment Grade Bond Fund ETF Series CTUD.U 0.15 % CIBC 2027 U.S. Investment Grade Bond Fund ETF Series CTUE.U 0.15 %

*The annual management fee is equal to the fee paid by the CIBC ETF to CAM and does not include applicable taxes or other fees and expenses of the CIBC ETF

Each CIBC 2028 Investment Grade Bond Fund ETF Series, CIBC 2029 Investment Grade Bond Fund ETF Series and CIBC 2030 Investment Grade Bond Fund ETF Series provides a diversified portfolio of Canadian-dollar denominated investment grade corporate and/or government bonds with an effective maturity in the same calendar year.

Each CIBC 2025 U.S. Investment Grade Bond Fund ETF Series, CIBC 2026 U.S. Investment Grade Bond Fund ETF Series and CIBC 2027 U.S. Investment Grade Bond Fund ETF Series provides investors with a diversified portfolio of U.S. dollar denominated investment grade corporate and/or government bonds, with an effective maturity in the same calendar year.

Investors will benefit from:

Defined maturity dates – Similar to individual bonds, each CIBC Investment Grade Bond Fund has a defined maturity date at which time the Fund will terminate and the Fund's net assets will be distributed to investors.

– Similar to individual bonds, each CIBC Investment Grade Bond Fund has a defined maturity date at which time the Fund will terminate and the Fund's net assets will be distributed to investors. Simplicity – With the CIBC Investment Grade Bond Funds investors can build customized portfolios tailored to specific time frames and investment goals; similar to that of individual bonds or GICs, while managing interest rate risk.

– With the CIBC Investment Grade Bond Funds investors can build customized portfolios tailored to specific time frames and investment goals; similar to that of individual bonds or GICs, while managing interest rate risk. Cash flow management - Income is distributed monthly with the option of receiving a consistent cash flow or reinvesting the proceed in additional units of the Fund, an option not available with individual bonds.

- Income is distributed monthly with the option of receiving a consistent cash flow or reinvesting the proceed in additional units of the Fund, an option not available with individual bonds. Scale and expertise - The CIBC Investment Grade Bond Funds are actively managed with the deep investment and credit expertise of CIBC Asset Management's Fixed Income team.

"Building on the success of our initial launch of the CIBC Investment Grade Bond Funds in January 2024, which have grown to over $1.3 billion in assets under management, we are incredibly excited to expand our lineup of target maturity funds. These solutions are designed to help investors reach their shorter-term savings goals with simplicity," said David Scandiffio, President and Chief Executive Officer, CIBC Asset Management.

A copy of the simplified prospectus of the Funds is available at: https://www.cibc.com/en/personal-banking/investments/etfs.html

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets and Direct Financial Services businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at https://www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, provides a range of high-quality investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CAM's offerings include: a comprehensive platform of mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. CAM is one of Canada's largest asset management firms, with over $227 billion in assets under administration as of March 2024.

