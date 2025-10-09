TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC Asset Management Inc. ("CAMI"), the manager of the CIBC Exchange-Traded Funds (individually a "CIBC ETF", and collectively, the "CIBC ETFs"), today announced index changes, name changes and management fee reductions to certain CIBC ETFs. All of the changes described below will be effective on November 1, 2025.

Index changes

CAMI is changing the underlying index of certain CIBC ETFs from an index provided by Morningstar to an index provided by MSCI or FTSE.

The table below sets out the name of the current and new underlying index. Information about the new MCSI indices are available at msci.com and new FTSE indices at ftserussell.com.

Ticker CIBC ETF Current index New index CSBI CIBC Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF Morningstar® Canada 1-5 Yr Core Bond Index™ FTSE Canada Short Term Bond Index™ CCBI CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF Morningstar® Canada Core Bond Index™ FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index™ CCEI CIBC Canadian Equity Index ETF Morningstar® Canada Domestic Index™ MSCI Canada Domestic IMI Index™ CUEI CIBC U.S. Equity Index ETF Morningstar® US Target Market Exposure Index™ MSCI USA Index™ (CA NTR) CUEH CIBC U.S. Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) Morningstar® US Target Market Exposure Hedged CAD Index™ MSCI USA 100% Hedged to CAD Index™ CIEI CIBC International Equity Index ETF Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index™ MSCI EAFE Index™ (CAD, NTR) CIEH CIBC International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Hedged CAD Index™ MSCI EAFE 100% Hedged to CAD Index™ CEMI CIBC Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF Morningstar® Emerging Markets Target Market Exposure Index™ MSCI Emerging Markets Index™ (CAD, NTR)

The changes to the underlying indices described above are consistent with the current investment objectives and strategies of each CIBC ETF. These changes will ensure that investors continue to receive substantially the same exposure to the asset classes, sectors or geographic regions as those currently provided by each CIBC ETF. There will be no changes to the distribution policy or risk rating of each CIBC ETF. Additionally, the frequency of index rebalancing will remain unchanged.

Name changes

As a result of the change in the underlying index described above to the new MSCI indices, the names of six CIBC ETFs are also changing, as set out in the table below:

Ticker Current name New name CCEI CIBC Canadian Equity Index ETF CIBC MSCI Canada Equity Index ETF CUEI CIBC U.S. Equity Index ETF CIBC MSCI USA Equity Index ETF CUEH CIBC U.S. Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CIBC MSCI USA Equity Index ETF (CAD Hedged) CIEI CIBC International Equity Index ETF CIBC MSCI EAFE Equity Index ETF CIEH CIBC International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CIBC MSCI EAFE Equity Index ETF (CAD Hedged) CEMI CIBC Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF CIBC MSCI Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF

Lower management fees on CIBC ETFs

CAMI will also lower the annual management fee on select CIBC ETFs as set out in the table below:

Ticker CIBC ETF Current annual m anagement f ee New annual m anagement f ee CACB CIBC Active Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF 0.35 % 0.25 % CAFR CIBC Active Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF 0.30 % 0.18 %

An amendment to the offering documents for these CIBC ETFs will be filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on or about October 9, 2025.

Disclosures

CIBC ETFs are managed by CIBC Asset Management Inc., a subsidiary of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. To obtain a copy, call 1-888-888-3863, ask your advisor or visit www.cibc.com/etfs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The CIBC Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF and the CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF are not in any way connected to or sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (collectively, the "LSE Group"). The LSE Group does not accept any liability whatsoever to any person arising out of the use of The CIBC Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF and the CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF or the underlying data.

The MSCI indexes are the exclusive property of MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"). MSCI and the MSCI index names are service mark(s) of MSCI or its affiliates and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by CIBC Asset Management Inc. The financial products referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed, or promoted by MSCI, and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such financial products or any index on which such financial products are based. The offering document contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with CIBC Asset Management Inc and any relevant financial products. No purchaser, seller or holder of this product, or any other person or entity, should use or refer to any MSCI trade name, trademark or service mark to sponsor, endorse, market or promote this product without first contacting MSCI to determine whether MSCI's permission is required. Under no circumstances may any person or entity claim any affiliation with MSCI without the prior written permission of MSCI.

Morningstar® Canada 1-5 Yr Core Bond Index™, Morningstar® Canada Core Bond Index™, Morningstar® Canada Domestic Index™, Morningstar® US Target Market Exposure Index™, Morningstar® US Target Market Exposure Hedged CAD Index™, Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index™, Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Hedged CAD Index™ and Morningstar® Emerging Markets Target Market Exposure Index™ are trademarks or service marks of Morningstar, Inc. and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by CIBC Asset Management Inc. CIBC Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF, CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF, CIBC Canadian Equity Index ETF, CIBC U.S. Equity Index ETF, CIBC U.S. Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged), CIBC International Equity Index ETF, CIBC International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged), CIBC Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in CIBC Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF, CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF, CIBC Canadian Equity Index ETF, CIBC U.S. Equity Index ETF, CIBC U.S. Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged), CIBC International Equity Index ETF, CIBC International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged), CIBC Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF.

