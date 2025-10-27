CIBC Asset Management announces CIBC ETF cash distributions for October 2025 Français

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. today announced the October 2025 cash distributions for CIBC ETFs and ETF Series of the CIBC Fixed Income Pools, which distribute monthly and quarterly.

Unitholders of record on October 31, 2025, will receive cash distributions payable on November 5, 2025. Details of the final "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

CIBC ETF

Ticker Symbols

Exchange

Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)

CIBC Canadian Government Long-Term Bond ETF

CALB

TSX

$0.032

CIBC USD Premium Cash Management ETF (USD)*

CUSD.U

TSX

$0.180

CIBC Premium Cash Management ETF

CCAD

TSX

$0.105

CIBC Active Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

CACB

TSX

$0.075

CIBC Active Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF

CAFR

TSX

$0.055

CIBC Flexible Yield ETF (CAD-Hedged)         

CFLX

TSX

$0.076

CIBC Conservative Fixed Income Pool ETF

CCNS

TSX

$0.058

CIBC Core Fixed Income Pool ETF

CCRE

TSX

$0.061

CIBC Core Plus Fixed Income Pool

CPLS

TSX

$0.070

CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF

CCBI

TSX

$0.051

CIBC Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF

CSBI

TSX

$0.054

CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CGBI

TSX

$0.040

CIBC Sustainable Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund

CSCP

CBOE

$0.065

CIBC Qx Canadian Low Volatility Dividend ETF

CQLC

CBOE

$0.063

CIBC Qx U.S. Low Volatility Dividend ETF

CQLU

CBOE

$0.029

CIBC Qx International Low Volatility Dividend ETF

CQLI

CBOE

$0.077

CIBC 2025 Investment Grade Bond Fund -- ETF Series

CTBA

CBOE

$0.035

CIBC 2026 Investment Grade Bond Fund -- ETF Series

CTBB

CBOE

$0.030

CIBC 2027 Investment Grade Bond Fund -- ETF Series

CTBC

CBOE

$0.036

CIBC 2028 Investment Grade Bond Fund -- ETF Series

CTBD

CBOE

$0.037

CIBC 2029 Investment Grade Bond Fund -- ETF Series

CTBE

CBOE

$0.046

CIBC 2030 Investment Grade Bond Fund -- ETF Series

CTBF

CBOE

$0.039

CIBC 2025 U.S. Investment Grade Bond Fund -- ETF Series (USD)*

CTUC.U

CBOE

$0.016

CIBC 2026 U.S. Investment Grade Bond Fund -- ETF Series (USD)*

CTUD.U

CBOE

$0.025

CIBC 2027 U.S. Investment Grade Bond Fund -- ETF Series (USD)*

CTUE.U

CBOE

$0.028

CIBC Income Advantage Fund ETF

CCLO

CBOE

$0.085

CIBC Canadian Banks Covered Call ETF

CCCB

TSX

$0.115

CIBC Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF

CCDC

TSX

$0.13

CIBC US High Dividend Covered Call ETF

CUDC

TSX

$0.125

CIBC US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CUDC.F

TSX

$0.125

* Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for CUSD.U, CTUC.U, CTUD.U, and CTUE.U

CIBC ETFs are managed by CIBC Asset Management Inc., a subsidiary of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the CIBC ETFs prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. To obtain a copy, call 1-888-888-3863, ask your advisor or visit www.cibc.com/etfs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. CIBC ETFs are offered by registered dealers.

Morningstar® Canada Core Bond Index™, Morningstar Canada 1-5 Year Core Bond Index and Morningstar® Global ex-Canada Core Bond Hedged CAD Index™, are trademarks or service marks of Morningstar, Inc., and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by CIBC Asset Management. CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF, CIBC Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF and CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD Hedged), are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF, CIBC Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF and CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged).

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at https://www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html

About CIBC Asset Management

CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, provides a range of high-quality investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CAM's offerings include: a comprehensive platform of mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. CAM is one of Canada's largest asset management firms, with over $227 billion in assets under administration as of September 2025.

