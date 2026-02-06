TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAM) today announced it has been recognized with seven 2025 FundGrade A+® Awards, highlighting the leading performance of five CIBC mutual funds and two Renaissance Investments mutual funds. These prestigious awards are presented annually to investment funds and their managers who demonstrate consistent, outstanding, risk-adjusted performance over the year.

The seven fund awardees demonstrate the breadth and depth of CAM's investment capabilities and the strength of its portfolio management team including the late Robertson Velez, who was highly regarded for his contributions to the asset management lineup.

"This notable achievement reflects the unwavering dedication and expertise of our teams in pursuing investment excellence. By consistently striving to deliver innovative solutions and strong performance, we continue to ensure our clients receive solutions that adapt to their evolving needs," said Eric Belanger, President and CEO, CIBC Asset Management.

CIBC Asset Management was recognized for the following funds:

About FundGrade A+® Awards

The FundGrade A+® Award is given annually to investment funds and their managers who have shown consistent, outstanding, risk-adjusted performance through the year. It provides investors with a reliable, easy-to-understand fund-performance rating based on up to 10 years of history.

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

List of winning funds

Fund name CIFSC category FundGrade fund count FundGrade start date FundGrade calc date CIBC Balanced Index Fund Canadian Neutral Balanced 60 12/31/2015 12/31/2025 CIBC Core Fixed Income Pool Canadian Core Plus Fixed Income 32 12/31/2019 12/31/2025 CIBC International Equity Fund International Equity 168 12/31/2015 12/31/2025 CIBC MSCI Canadian Equity Index ETF (CCEI) Canadian Equity 166 12/31/2021 12/31/2025 CIBC Nasdaq Index Fund US Equity 256 12/31/2015 12/31/2025 Renaissance Canadian Small-Cap Fund Canadian Small/Mid Cap Equity 40 12/31/2015 12/31/2025 Renaissance Global Innovation Fund Global Equity 314 12/31/2015 12/31/2025

CIBC Balanced Index Fund was awarded the 2025 FundGrade A+® Award in the Canadian Neutral Balanced category. The FundGrade A+® Award was calculated from December 31, 2015, to December 31, 2025, out of a total of 60 funds. Fund performance (Class A) for the period ended December 31, 2025, is as follows: 14.1% (1 year), 12.7% (3 years), 7.6% (5 years), 6.9% (10 years) and 5.2% (since inception on December 4, 1998), net of fees.

CIBC Core Fixed Income Pool was awarded the 2025 FundGrade A+® Award in the Canadian Core Plus Fixed Income category. The FundGrade A+® Award was calculated from December 31, 2019, to December 31, 2025, out of a total of 32 funds. Fund performance (Series A) for the period ended December 31, 2025, is as follows: 3.6% (1 year), 4.9% (3 years), 0.8% (5 years), N/A (10 years) and 1.5% (since inception on October 28, 2019), net of fees.

CIBC International Equity Fund was awarded the 2025 FundGrade A+® Award in the International Equity category. The FundGrade A+® Award was calculated from December 31, 2015, to December 31, 2025, out of a total of 168 funds. Fund performance (Class A) for the period ended December 31, 2025, is as follows: 18.9% (1 year), 14.7% (3 years), 8.5% (5 years), 8.5% (10 years) and 6.4% (since inception on September 29, 2006), net of fees.

CIBC MSCI Canadian Equity Index ETF (CCEI) was awarded the 2025 FundGrade A+® Award in the Canadian Equity category. The FundGrade A+® Award was calculated from December 31, 2021, to December 31, 2025, out of a total of 166 funds. Fund performance for the period ended December 31, 2025, is as follows: 31.8% (1 year), 21.6% (3 years), N/A (5 years), N/A (10 years) and 15.2% (since inception on March 31, 2021), net of fees.

CIBC Nasdaq Index Fund was awarded the 2025 FundGrade A+® Award in the US Equity category. The FundGrade A+® Award was calculated from December 31, 2015, to December 31, 2025, out of a total of 256 funds. Fund performance (Class A) for the period ended December 31, 2025, is as follows: 14.0% (1 year), 32.0% (3 years), 15.4% (5 years), 17.9% (10 years) and 7.3% (since inception on September 26, 2000), net of fees.

Renaissance Canadian Small-Cap Fund was awarded the 2025 FundGrade A+® Award in the Canadian Small/Mid Cap Equity category. The FundGrade A+® Award was calculated from December 31, 2015, to December 31, 2025, out of a total of 40 funds. Fund performance (Class A) for the period ended December 31, 2025, is as follows: 41.1% (1 year), 23.1% (3 years), 15.6% (5 years), 11.7% (10 years) and 8.7% (since inception on October 25, 1996), net of fees.

Renaissance Global Innovation Fund was awarded the 2025 FundGrade A+® Award in the Global Equity category. The FundGrade A+® Award was calculated from December 31, 2015, to December 31, 2025, out of a total of 314 funds. Fund performance (Class A) for the period ended December 31, 2025, is as follows: 16.5% (1 year), 25.6% (3 years), 10.1% (5 years), 15.9% (10 years) and 9.7% (since inception on October 28, 1996), net of fees.

This material is provided for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice nor does it constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities referred to.

The material and/or its contents may not be reproduced without the express written consent of CIBC Asset Management Inc. Past performance may not be repeated and is not indicative of future results.

Renaissance Investments are offered by CIBC Asset Management Inc. ®Renaissance Investments is a registered trademark of CIBC Asset Management Inc.

® The CIBC logo is a registered trademark of CIBC, used under license.

For further information: For further information: Kira Smylie, CIBC Public Affairs, [email protected] or 416-980-2949