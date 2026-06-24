CIBC Asset Management announces CIBC ETF cash distributions for June 2026

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CIBC Asset Management Inc.

Jun 24, 2026, 08:00 ET

TORONTO, June 24, 2026 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. today announced the June 2026 cash distributions for CIBC ETFs and ETF Series of the CIBC Fixed Income Pools and CIBC Sustainable Investment Solutions.

Unitholders of record on June 30, 2026, will receive cash distributions payable on July 6, 2026. Details of the final "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

CIBC ETF

Ticker 
Symbols

Exchange

Cash Distribution
Per Unit ($)

CIBC Active Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF

CFRN

TSX

$0.050

CIBC Active Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

CACB

TSX

$0.075

CIBC Flexible Yield ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CFLX

TSX

$0.077

CIBC Conservative Fixed Income Pool - ETF Series

CCNS

TSX

$0.059

CIBC Core Fixed Income Pool - ETF Series

CCRE

TSX

$0.065

CIBC Core Plus Fixed Income Pool - ETF Series

CPLS

TSX

$0.070

CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF

CCBI

TSX

$0.051

CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CGBI

TSX

$0.043

CIBC Sustainable Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund - ETF Series

CSCP

CBOE

$0.054

CIBC Qx Canadian Low Volatility Dividend ETF

CQLC

CBOE

$0.076

CIBC Qx U.S. Low Volatility Dividend ETF

CQLU

CBOE

$0.030

CIBC Qx International Low Volatility Dividend ETF

CQLI

CBOE

$0.068

CIBC Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF

CSBI

TSX

$0.068

CIBC 2026 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series

CTBB

CBOE

$0.030

CIBC 2027 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series

CTBC

CBOE

$0.030

CIBC 2028 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series

CTBD

CBOE

$0.033

CIBC 2029 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series

CTBE

CBOE

$0.043

CIBC 2030 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series

CTBF

CBOE

$0.035

CIBC 2031 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series

CTBG

CBOE

$0.036

CIBC 2026 U.S. Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series (USD)*

CTUD.U

CBOE

$0.023

CIBC 2027 U.S. Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series (USD)*

CTUE.U

CBOE

$0.024

CIBC 2028 U.S Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF Series (USD)*

CTUF.U

CBOE

$0.031

CIBC 2029 U.S Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF Series (USD)*

CTUG.U

CBOE

$0.043

CIBC 2030 U.S Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF Series (USD)*

CTUH.U

CBOE

$0.027

CIBC 2031 U.S Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF Series (USD)*

CTUI.U

CBOE

$0.036

CIBC 1-5 Year Laddered Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF Series

CLBF

CBOE

$0.040

CIBC Premium Cash Management ETF

CCAD

TSX

$0.100

CIBC USD Premium Cash Management ETF (USD)*

CUSD.U

TSX

$0.159

CIBC Canadian Government Long-Term Bond ETF

CALB

TSX

$0.049

CIBC Income Advantage Fund - ETF Series

CCLO

CBOE

$0.080

CIBC Canadian Banks Covered Call ETF

CCCB

TSX

$0.130

CIBC Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF

CCDC

TSX

$0.130

CIBC US High Dividend Covered Call ETF

CUDC

TSX

$0.120

CIBC US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CUDC.F

TSX

$0.120

CIBC Canadian Bond Fund – ETF Series

CCBA

CBOE

$0.063

CIBC Short-Term Income Fund – ETF Series

CSTB

CBOE

$0.056

CIBC MSCI Canada Equity Index ETF

CCEI

TSX

$0.230

CIBC MSCI USA Equity Index ETF

CUEI

TSX

$0.111

CIBC MSCI EAFE Equity Index ETF

CIEI

TSX

$0.226

CIBC Sustainable Conservative Balanced Solution – ETF Series

CSCB

CBOE

$0.135

CIBC Sustainable Balanced Solution – ETF Series

CSBA

CBOE

$0.117

CIBC Sustainable Balanced Growth Solution – ETF Series

CSBG

CBOE

$0.099

CIBC MSCI USA Equity Index ETF (CAD Hedged)

CUEH

TSX

$0.069

CIBC MSCI EAFE Equity Index ETF (CAD Hedged)

CIEH

TSX

$0.090

CIBC All-Equity ETF Portfolio

CEQY

TSX

$0.055

CIBC Conservative ETF Portfolio – ETF Series

CCON

TSX

$0.147

CIBC Balanced ETF Portfolio – ETF Series

CBLN

TSX

$0.132

CIBC Balanced Growth ETF Portfolio – ETF Series

CGRW

TSX

$0.123

Avantis CIBC Canadian Equity ETF

CACE

TSX

$0.114

Avantis CIBC U.S. All-Cap Equity ETF

CAUS

TSX

$0.060

Avantis CIBC U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

CALV

TSX

$0.088

Avantis CIBC U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

CAUV

TSX

$0.075

Avantis CIBC All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF

CAGE

TSX

$0.105

Avantis CIBC Global Small Cap Value ETF

CASV

TSX

$0.109

Avantis CIBC International Equity ETF

CADE

TSX

$0.157

Avantis CIBC Emerging Markets Equity ETF

CAEM

TSX

$0.152

* Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for CUSD.U, CTUD.U, and CTUE.U,CTUF.U, CTUG.U, CTUH.U and CTUI.U

CIBC ETFs and the ETF Series of the CIBC Fixed Income Pools and CIBC Investment Grade Bond Funds are managed by CIBC Asset Management Inc., a subsidiary of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the CIBC ETFs prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. To obtain a copy, call 1-888-888-3863, ask your advisor or visit www.cibc.com/etfs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. CIBC ETFs are offered by registered dealers.

Morningstar® Global ex-Canada Core Bond Hedged CAD Index™, is a trademark or service mark of Morningstar, Inc., and has been licensed for use for certain purposes by CIBC Asset Management. CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD Hedged), is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged).

The FTSE Canada Short Term Bond Index™ and FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index™ are not in any way connected to or sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (collectively, the "LSE Group"). The LSE Group does not accept any liability whatsoever to any person arising out of the use of FTSE Canada Short Term Bond Index™ and FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index™ or the underlying data.

The MSCI indexes are the exclusive property of MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"). MSCI and the MSCI index names are service mark(s) of MSCI or its affiliates and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by CIBC Asset Management Inc.. The financial products referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed, or promoted by MSCI, and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such financial products or any index on which such financial products are based. The simplified prospectus contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with CIBC Asset Management Inc. and any relevant financial products. No purchaser, seller or holder of this product, or any other person or entity, should use or refer to any MSCI trade name, trademark or service mark to sponsor, endorse, market or promote this product without first contacting MSCI to determine whether MSCI's permission is required. Under no circumstances may any person or entity claim any affiliation with MSCI without the prior written permission of MSCI.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

About CIBC Asset Management

CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, provides a range of high-quality investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CAM's offerings include: a comprehensive platform of mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. CAM is one of Canada's largest asset management firms, with over $287 billion in assets under administration as of May 2026.

SOURCE CIBC Asset Management Inc.

For further information: Stephanie Marcus, CIBC Communications & Public Affairs, 416-643-6358 or [email protected]

Organization Profile

CIBC Asset Management Inc.

Related Organization(s)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

CIBC

About CIBC CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 13 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers...