CIBC Asset Management announces CIBC ETF cash distributions for June 2026

TORONTO, June 24, 2026 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. today announced the June 2026 cash distributions for CIBC ETFs and ETF Series of the CIBC Fixed Income Pools and CIBC Sustainable Investment Solutions.

Unitholders of record on June 30, 2026, will receive cash distributions payable on July 6, 2026. Details of the final "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

CIBC ETF Ticker

Symbols Exchange Cash Distribution

Per Unit ($) CIBC Active Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF CFRN TSX $0.050 CIBC Active Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF CACB TSX $0.075 CIBC Flexible Yield ETF (CAD-Hedged) CFLX TSX $0.077 CIBC Conservative Fixed Income Pool - ETF Series CCNS TSX $0.059 CIBC Core Fixed Income Pool - ETF Series CCRE TSX $0.065 CIBC Core Plus Fixed Income Pool - ETF Series CPLS TSX $0.070 CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF CCBI TSX $0.051 CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CGBI TSX $0.043 CIBC Sustainable Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund - ETF Series CSCP CBOE $0.054 CIBC Qx Canadian Low Volatility Dividend ETF CQLC CBOE $0.076 CIBC Qx U.S. Low Volatility Dividend ETF CQLU CBOE $0.030 CIBC Qx International Low Volatility Dividend ETF CQLI CBOE $0.068 CIBC Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF CSBI TSX $0.068 CIBC 2026 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series CTBB CBOE $0.030 CIBC 2027 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series CTBC CBOE $0.030 CIBC 2028 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series CTBD CBOE $0.033 CIBC 2029 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series CTBE CBOE $0.043 CIBC 2030 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series CTBF CBOE $0.035 CIBC 2031 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series CTBG CBOE $0.036 CIBC 2026 U.S. Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series (USD)* CTUD.U CBOE $0.023 CIBC 2027 U.S. Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series (USD)* CTUE.U CBOE $0.024 CIBC 2028 U.S Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF Series (USD)* CTUF.U CBOE $0.031 CIBC 2029 U.S Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF Series (USD)* CTUG.U CBOE $0.043 CIBC 2030 U.S Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF Series (USD)* CTUH.U CBOE $0.027 CIBC 2031 U.S Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF Series (USD)* CTUI.U CBOE $0.036 CIBC 1-5 Year Laddered Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF Series CLBF CBOE $0.040 CIBC Premium Cash Management ETF CCAD TSX $0.100 CIBC USD Premium Cash Management ETF (USD)* CUSD.U TSX $0.159 CIBC Canadian Government Long-Term Bond ETF CALB TSX $0.049 CIBC Income Advantage Fund - ETF Series CCLO CBOE $0.080 CIBC Canadian Banks Covered Call ETF CCCB TSX $0.130 CIBC Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF CCDC TSX $0.130 CIBC US High Dividend Covered Call ETF CUDC TSX $0.120 CIBC US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUDC.F TSX $0.120 CIBC Canadian Bond Fund – ETF Series CCBA CBOE $0.063 CIBC Short-Term Income Fund – ETF Series CSTB CBOE $0.056 CIBC MSCI Canada Equity Index ETF CCEI TSX $0.230 CIBC MSCI USA Equity Index ETF CUEI TSX $0.111 CIBC MSCI EAFE Equity Index ETF CIEI TSX $0.226 CIBC Sustainable Conservative Balanced Solution – ETF Series CSCB CBOE $0.135 CIBC Sustainable Balanced Solution – ETF Series CSBA CBOE $0.117 CIBC Sustainable Balanced Growth Solution – ETF Series CSBG CBOE $0.099 CIBC MSCI USA Equity Index ETF (CAD Hedged) CUEH TSX $0.069 CIBC MSCI EAFE Equity Index ETF (CAD Hedged) CIEH TSX $0.090 CIBC All-Equity ETF Portfolio CEQY TSX $0.055 CIBC Conservative ETF Portfolio – ETF Series CCON TSX $0.147 CIBC Balanced ETF Portfolio – ETF Series CBLN TSX $0.132 CIBC Balanced Growth ETF Portfolio – ETF Series CGRW TSX $0.123 Avantis CIBC Canadian Equity ETF CACE TSX $0.114 Avantis CIBC U.S. All-Cap Equity ETF CAUS TSX $0.060 Avantis CIBC U.S. Large Cap Value ETF CALV TSX $0.088 Avantis CIBC U.S. Small Cap Value ETF CAUV TSX $0.075 Avantis CIBC All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF CAGE TSX $0.105 Avantis CIBC Global Small Cap Value ETF CASV TSX $0.109 Avantis CIBC International Equity ETF CADE TSX $0.157 Avantis CIBC Emerging Markets Equity ETF CAEM TSX $0.152

* Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for CUSD.U, CTUD.U, and CTUE.U,CTUF.U, CTUG.U, CTUH.U and CTUI.U

CIBC ETFs and the ETF Series of the CIBC Fixed Income Pools and CIBC Investment Grade Bond Funds are managed by CIBC Asset Management Inc., a subsidiary of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the CIBC ETFs prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. To obtain a copy, call 1-888-888-3863, ask your advisor or visit www.cibc.com/etfs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. CIBC ETFs are offered by registered dealers.

Morningstar® Global ex-Canada Core Bond Hedged CAD Index™, is a trademark or service mark of Morningstar, Inc., and has been licensed for use for certain purposes by CIBC Asset Management. CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD Hedged), is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged).

The FTSE Canada Short Term Bond Index™ and FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index™ are not in any way connected to or sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (collectively, the "LSE Group"). The LSE Group does not accept any liability whatsoever to any person arising out of the use of FTSE Canada Short Term Bond Index™ and FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index™ or the underlying data.

The MSCI indexes are the exclusive property of MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"). MSCI and the MSCI index names are service mark(s) of MSCI or its affiliates and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by CIBC Asset Management Inc.. The financial products referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed, or promoted by MSCI, and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such financial products or any index on which such financial products are based. The simplified prospectus contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with CIBC Asset Management Inc. and any relevant financial products. No purchaser, seller or holder of this product, or any other person or entity, should use or refer to any MSCI trade name, trademark or service mark to sponsor, endorse, market or promote this product without first contacting MSCI to determine whether MSCI's permission is required. Under no circumstances may any person or entity claim any affiliation with MSCI without the prior written permission of MSCI.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

About CIBC Asset Management

CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, provides a range of high-quality investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CAM's offerings include: a comprehensive platform of mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. CAM is one of Canada's largest asset management firms, with over $287 billion in assets under administration as of May 2026.

SOURCE CIBC Asset Management Inc.

For further information: Stephanie Marcus, CIBC Communications & Public Affairs, 416-643-6358 or [email protected]