TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2026 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. today announced the February 2026 cash distributions for CIBC ETFs and ETF Series of the CIBC Fixed Income Pools and CIBC Sustainable Investment Solutions.

Unitholders of record on February 27, 2026, will receive cash distributions payable on March 4, 2026. Details of the final "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

CIBC ETF Ticker

Symbols Exchange Cash Distribution

Per Unit ($) CIBC Active Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF CFRN TSX $0.050 CIBC Active Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF CACB TSX $0.074 CIBC Flexible Yield ETF (CAD-Hedged) CFLX TSX $0.072 CIBC Conservative Fixed Income Pool - ETF Series CCNS TSX $0.062 CIBC Core Fixed Income Pool - ETF Series CCRE TSX $0.075 CIBC Core Plus Fixed Income Pool - ETF Series CPLS TSX $0.080 CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF CCBI TSX $0.051 CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CGBI TSX $0.035 CIBC Sustainable Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund - ETF Series CSCP CBOE $0.053 CIBC Qx Canadian Low Volatility Dividend ETF CQLC CBOE $0.068 CIBC Qx U.S. Low Volatility Dividend ETF CQLU CBOE $0.030 CIBC Qx International Low Volatility Dividend ETF CQLI CBOE $0.069 CIBC Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF CSBI TSX $0.050 CIBC 2026 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series CTBB CBOE $0.024 CIBC 2027 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series CTBC CBOE $0.029 CIBC 2028 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series CTBD CBOE $0.031 CIBC 2029 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series CTBE CBOE $0.040 CIBC 2030 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series CTBF CBOE $0.031 CIBC 2026 U.S. Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series (USD)* CTUD.U CBOE $0.021 CIBC 2027 U.S. Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series (USD)* CTUE.U CBOE $0.023 CIBC Premium Cash Management ETF CCAD TSX $0.103 CIBC USD Premium Cash Management ETF (USD)* CUSD.U TSX $0.155 CIBC Canadian Government Long-Term Bond ETF CALB TSX $0.051 CIBC Income Advantage Fund - ETF Series CCLO CBOE $0.083 CIBC Canadian Banks Covered Call ETF CCCB TSX $0.115 CIBC Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF CCDC TSX $0.130 CIBC US High Dividend Covered Call ETF CUDC TSX $0.125 CIBC US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUDC.F TSX $0.125

* Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for CUSD.U, CTUD.U, and CTUE.U

CIBC ETFs and the ETF Series of the CIBC Fixed Income Pools and CIBC Investment Grade Bond Funds are managed by CIBC Asset Management Inc., a subsidiary of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the CIBC ETFs prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. To obtain a copy, call 1-888-888-3863, ask your advisor or visit www.cibc.com/etfs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. CIBC ETFs are offered by registered dealers.

Morningstar® Global ex-Canada Core Bond Hedged CAD Index™, is a trademark or service mark of Morningstar, Inc., and has been licensed for use for certain purposes by CIBC Asset Management. CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD Hedged), is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged).

The FTSE Canada Short Term Bond Index™ and FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index™ are not in any way connected to or sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (collectively, the "LSE Group"). The LSE Group does not accept any liability whatsoever to any person arising out of the use of FTSE Canada Short Term Bond Index™ and FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index™ or the underlying data.

